Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Clearhouse LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective December 21, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors, upon the audit committee's recommendation, appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

The change of auditor notice required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material have been filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

