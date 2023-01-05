Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim announces the acquisition of Chrono Chape, one of France's leading independent providers of on-site self-leveling screeds. These fluid applications are used to create a smooth, even foundation upon which builders can lay the floor's finish, such as carpet or tile. Operating an innovative fleet of batching trucks that mix and apply screeds directly at the customer's job site, Chrono Chape controls the quantities of materials required for each operation with meticulous precision, delivering "zero-waste" service. The combination of innovation and efficiency has driven Chrono Chape's reputation in the market to generate double-digit growth in recent years.
