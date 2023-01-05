VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2023 financial reporting calendar

Press release

5 January 2023. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2023.

Date of publication FY 2022 earnings Thursday, January 12, 2023 FY 2022 financial report Monday, January 30, 2023 Q1 2023 revenues Thursday, February 9, 2023 H1 2023 revenues Thursday, May 11, 2023 H1 2023 earnings Thursday, June 15, 2023 H1 2023 financial report Thursday, June 29, 2023 Q3 2023 revenues Thursday, July 20, 2023 FY 2023 revenues Thursday, November 9, 2023





Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2022 earnings, Thursday, January 12, 2023

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year were €143 million.

