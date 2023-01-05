VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2023 financial reporting calendar

Press release
5 January 2023. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2023.
|Date of publication
|FY 2022 earnings
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|FY 2022 financial report
|Monday, January 30, 2023
|Q1 2023 revenues
|Thursday, February 9, 2023
|H1 2023 revenues
|Thursday, May 11, 2023
|H1 2023 earnings
|Thursday, June 15, 2023
|H1 2023 financial report
|Thursday, June 29, 2023
|Q3 2023 revenues
|Thursday, July 20, 2023
|FY 2023 revenues
|Thursday, November 9, 2023
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
About Vente- unique .com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year were €143 million.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
|Déborah Schwartz
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|dschwartz@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
