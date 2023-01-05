Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
05.01.2023
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2023 financial reporting calendar

Press release

5 January 2023. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2023.

Date of publication
FY 2022 earningsThursday, January 12, 2023
FY 2022 financial reportMonday, January 30, 2023
Q1 2023 revenuesThursday, February 9, 2023
H1 2023 revenuesThursday, May 11, 2023
H1 2023 earningsThursday, June 15, 2023
H1 2023 financial reportThursday, June 29, 2023
Q3 2023 revenuesThursday, July 20, 2023
FY 2023 revenuesThursday, November 9, 2023



Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2022 earnings, Thursday, January 12, 2023

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year were €143 million.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibDéborah Schwartz
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frdschwartz@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78+33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
