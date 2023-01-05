DJ Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

5 January 2023

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Sue Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees of easyJet plc, a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 March 2023.

