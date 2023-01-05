Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

DJ Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars 05-Jan-2023 / 07:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

5 January 2023

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Sue Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees of easyJet plc, a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 March 2023.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investors

Joanne Wilson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7881 751550

Steve Nightingale Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Kathryn Partridge Director of Corporate Affairs +44 (0) 7803 854229

Stephen Malthouse Headland +44 (0) 7734 956201

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  213326 
EQS News ID:  1527425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

