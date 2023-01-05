IONIQ Sciences, Inc.: IONIQ Sciences to Present at Biotech Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / ProLung, Inc. dba IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ("IONIQ" or the "Company") today announced it is presenting in person at Biotech Showcase, the investor conference for innovators. Mr. Jared Bauer, CEO, will present IONIQ Sciences at the Biotech Showcase on January 9, 2023 at 4:15pm PT.

Mr. Jared Bauer, CEO, stated, "The world needs better early cancer detection. IONIQ excels in early-stage cancer detection versus today's standard of care in imaging and liquid biopsies. In lung cancer, IONIQ can reduce false positives from low-dose CT imaging by 86%. In breast cancer, IONIQ is effective in dense breast tissue that afflicts 47% of women and is challenging for mammography. We believe that Multi-Cancer Screening will be an integral part of your annual wellness check-up. IONIQ Sciences aims to do it in just 20 minutes with no needles, no radiation and no surgery."

"We are delighted that IONIQ Sciences will present its early-stage cancer detection platform at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is where today's top innovators, investors and business leaders come gather to discuss the forces shaping the future of our life sciences community. We are excited to have IONIQ Sciences participating in this important event."

About IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

IONIQ Sciences, Inc. is developing an advanced multi-cancer screening technology for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. IONIQ Sciences operates at the confluence of its Electrical Impedance Analytics (EIA) or bioimpedance technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IONIQ Science's first product utilizing its proprietary analytic platform, the IONIQ ProLung Test for lung cancer, has been designated a Breakthrough Device by the U.S. FDA.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor and partnering conferences, bringing together biopharmaceutical and life sciences company executives, investors, sector analysts, bankers, and industry stakeholders. More than 350 presentations from mid-, small- and micro-cap public and private companies are expected to present at the event. Qualified investors and buy- and sell-side analysts are invited to request a complimentary registration to attend Biotech Showcase. To learn more about Biotech Showcase, click this link: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

About BioHive

IONIQ Sciences is proud to be a key supporter and member of the newly formed BioHive, a collective representing the life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem. By embracing diversity and collaboration, BioHive has become the fastest-growing life science community in America and their innovations are improving the lives of millions of patients. To learn more about BioHive, please visit: www.biohive.com.

