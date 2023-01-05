Lubrizol adds iXora to its certified partner immersion cooling ecosystem, a turn-key, circular solution using CompuZol? immersion fluid to provide rack mountable, silent immersion cooling solutions in data centers.

Today, data centers are primarily cooled by inefficient, expensive air conditioners that consume unnecessary energy. Lubrizol's immersion cooling ecosystem, using CompuZol? immersion fluids, addresses the limitations posed by air-cooled methods by delivering turn-key, sustainable solutions that enable superior thermal management and more infrastructure density.

Now, Netherlands-based iXora BV, the leader in rack mountable immersive cooling, has become a certified partner of this ecosystem, coupling its innovative closed cassette server housing solution exclusively using Lubrizol's CompuZol immersion fluids to deliver a unique and versatile cooling system to the marketplace.

After recent announcements regarding partnerships with other key industry stakeholders in the chip manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and service and support markets, Lubrizol's partnership with iXora provides another critical piece to its ecosystem solution in the fast-growing market of immersive cooling. iXora's unique modular architecture used in combination with CompuZol immersion cooling fluids, protects customers' enterprise infrastructure investments and simplifies serviceability, easing key barriers to market adoption.

"We are excited by our common vision for immersion cooling and how engineering excellence and innovation can achieve those ambitions," said Job Witteman, CEO and cofounder of iXora. "iXora's rack mountable, silent immersive cooling solution per individual server, is a well-suited partner for Lubrizol's industry leading immersion cooled ecosystem solution. Fully compatible with industry-standard 19" racks, it will allow data centers to migrate to immersion cooling without having to change existing workflows and infrastructure.

"And, when paired with Lubrizol's CompuZol? immersion fluids, it will provide the market with a powerful solution to maximize data center power efficiency while minimizing data center and carbon footprints."

"Lubrizol's immersion cooled ecosystem solution delivers advantages to today's data center operators ranging from lower energy costs and higher computing densities to longer server life, all through a more sustainable solution than conventional air cooling," said Matt Joyce, Vice President, Corporate Business Development for Lubrizol. "Our partnership with iXora adds a unique immersive cooling solution to our ecosystem, enabling the market to accelerate the adoption of game-changing immersion technology using today's infrastructure."

iXora will share additional details in the NL Tech Pavilion Hall A/C 55332 during CES, set for Jan. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,600 employees. The CompuZol? trademark is owned by The Lubrizol Corporation. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

About the Lubrizol Corporation's Immersion Cooling Ecosystem

Lubrizol's immersion cooled ecosystem solution begins with Lubrizol's family of CompuZol? immersion fluids, designed specifically for Data Center, Edge, and Far Edge applications. Through partnerships with industry leaders in the infrastructure, server design and manufacturing, and immersion tank industries this ecosystem solution brings together immersion cooling with new technology advancement for sustainability, and delivers a turn-key solution for customers looking to unlock higher computing power densities while reducing energy and water consumption and extending server life.

About iXora BV

iXora BV, a privately held company based in the Netherlands, is a manufacturer of future generation electronic and immersion cooling technologies that enable industries to become more energy efficient and reduce their carbon footprint. Founded in 2019, iXora's patented Hypotherm Rack Mount (HRM) offers customers and end-users a turn-key solution to migrate to immersion cooling within the existing data center environment. For more information, visit iXora.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005245/en/

Contacts:

Lubrizol business contact:

Simon Crane

Simon.Crane@lubrizol.com

Lubrizol media contact:

Celeste Conklin

Celeste.Conklin@lubrizol.com

iXora media contact:

Vincent Beek

vbeek@ixora.eu