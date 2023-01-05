Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast on Tuesday, January 17th at 10:00 AM ET

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications, today announced that Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic Biosciences will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.XeneticBio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

