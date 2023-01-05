CubiCasa and Georgia MLS Announce MLS Partnership for Floor Plans

CubiCasa adds fifth largest Multiple Listing Services in the US to its partner roster

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company, today announced that Georgia MLS has joined the company's recently launched MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs can unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver more value to customers.

Georgia MLS is the fifth largest Multiple Listing Service in the U.S., and consistently sells the most homes throughout the state1. In partnering with CubiCasa, Georgia MLS's property information platform will have access to more property data and provide homebuyers with a digital asset on the property, helping them envision the full potential of a home's layout prior to making a purchase decision.

"We're thrilled to be working with such a technology-forward partner in CubiCasa to deliver more property data to our customers and ultimately serve them better," said Richard Boone , CEO of Georgia MLS. "The CubiCasa app has the power to expand access to property information and provide homebuyers and real estate professionals alike with more value in the homebuying process."

MLS members of CubiCasa' partnership program can secure free floor plans from their scans, a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa. MLSs can also receive trustworthy and digitized property information to help reinforce the MLS as the center of making local real estate markets work effectively.

"The demand for floor plans and more property information is clear, and MLS companies and real estate agents can really benefit from our digital floor plan technology," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "Our MLS Partnership Program, and future work with a prominent MLS such as Georgia MLS, is another big step in delivering on our mission of getting a floor plan on every listing in the U.S."

Following its free product launch in August, CubiCasa recently announced record adoption of digital floor plans , with a 455% increase in user signups year-over-year (YoY) and a 98% increase in new U.S. real estate scans. To date, CubiCasa has produced more than 1 million floor plans and is used in 172 countries.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About Georgia MLS (GAMLS)

Georgia MLS, Georgia's largest real estate marketplace, has provided real estate tools, services and education to real estate professionals for over 60 years. With brokerage offices ranging across the state of Georgia, members have consistently sold more homes through Georgia MLS than any other multiple listing service in the state. Georgia MLS combines innovative technology solutions with unmatched value so that members have the resources to respond to the changing needs of the real estate consumer. Headquartered in Tucker, GA, GAMLS services 52,000+ agents in 4,400 offices across the Southeast and the nation. For more information on Georgia MLS, visit www.gamls.com .

