Company Continues Strategic Expansion Adding New Service Capabilities, Talent, and Broadening Nearshore Footprint

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and Digital Engineering Leader, today announced the acquisition of Hexacta, a Pan-Latin-America digital and data engineering company. The acquisition is part of GlobalLogic's continued strategy to expand its offerings, and its roster of exceptional engineering talent, to meet the strong market demand for digital engineering services. For more than 20 years, Hexacta has successfully delivered high-quality software development, IT consulting, UI/UX design, and data engineering and analytics services. Hexacta's customer centricity and expertise across all phases of the software engineering lifecycle have resulted in a highly satisfied client base of globally renowned brands.

Organizations continue to invest in building new digital products, platforms, and experiences to better engage customers, create new revenue streams, and become more sustainable. This continued transformational wave creates a strong demand for digital engineering-as provided by GlobalLogic and Hexacta. Through the acquisition of established software engineering firms with skilled team members, GlobalLogic will continue to service the robust market demand and serve a growing community of clientele around the globe.

With operations in five countries, Hexacta strengthens GlobalLogic's already successful presence in Latin America. Their highly tenured team of consultants possess deep expertise in big data and analytics, cloud services, full-stack development, and testing-all of which are essential capabilities needed to create cutting-edge digital products and platforms. Their strategic nearshore locations are ideal for North and South American clients, offering increased geographical proximity and fewer time-zone differences. Hexacta brings 800 employees in 10 centers across Argentina, Colombia, Peru, United States and Uruguay under the GlobalLogic umbrella-broadening the company's capabilities and offerings, and providing greater access to the strong engineering talent across Latin America.

"Working at the intersection of design, engineering, and data, GlobalLogic continues to be the partner of choice in helping clients transform and modernize their digital products and services," said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. "With the addition of Hexacta, we are strengthening our service portfolio and nearshore delivery capabilities, adding deep technical expertise and unique industry know-how. We welcome them to the team and look forward to our future successes together."

"We have worked diligently over the last two decades to develop the talent and capabilities to provide groundbreaking services to our clients," said Juan Navarro, Founder and Managing Partner, Hexacta. "By joining GlobalLogic and the broader Hitachi Group ecosystem, we can bring those capabilities to a far bigger market, gaining wider reach and greater scale all at once. We are looking forward to joining the GlobalLogic family on this exciting journey."

This acquisition will further enable GlobalLogic to augment Hitachi's strengths in Information Technology (IT), Operating Technology (OT), and Products, and to accelerate its growth helping expand the Lumada business.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Hexacta will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of Calendar Q1, 2023.

About Hexacta

Hexacta (www.hexacta.com) is a Latin American company that offers end-to-end digital and data engineering services, delivering nearshore and offshore custom software development services, testing, and user interface design. The company is headquartered in Uruguay and has additional innovation hubs in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and the United States. Enterprise customers from a wide range of industries-EdTech, FinTech, Healthcare, Media and Gaming, and Technology-benefit from Agile methodologies that result in strong program execution. More than 20 years of successful program delivery has earned the firm its position as one of Latin America's leading digital engineering firms.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005218/en/

Contacts:

GlobalLogic, Inc. (Global)

Heather Ailara

211 Communications

+1.973.567.6040

heather@211comms.com