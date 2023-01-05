Synaffix Enters License Agreement with Amgen to Build Next Generation ADCs

Total potential deal value up to $2 billion plus tiered royalties on commercial sales

plus tiered royalties on commercial sales Synaffix to provide Amgen access to its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the signing of a licensing agreement with Amgen to develop next generation ADCs.

Amgen will gain access to Synaffix's antibody conjugation technology platforms comprising GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and select toxSYN linker-payloads for one ADC program with the option to exercise exclusive research and commercial licenses for an additional four programs at a later date.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix will be eligible to receive up to $2 billion in payments spanning signature, program nomination and milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on commercial sales which are consistent with the financials of the recently signed licenses of Synaffix ADC technology platform. Amgen will be responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADCs and Synaffix will continue to be responsible for the manufacturing of components that are specifically related to its proprietary technologies.

Peter van de Sande, Chief Executive Officer of Synaffix, said: "Synaffix is pleased to partner with Amgen, a world-leading biotechnology company, to enable novel ADC product development that will aid in the transformation of cancer treatment. Synaffix is extremely proud to contribute its ADC-technology and manufacturing expertise to Amgen's renowned drug development capabilities. This is our 12th licensing agreement to date, which further builds on our achievements from 2022, where we were also very proud to receive multiple awards including Best ADC Technology Platform, Biotech Company of the Year and Business Development Team of the Year."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix award winning platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics and Emergence Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

In 2022, Synaffix was awarded 'Best ADC Technology Platform' at the World ADC Awards, 'Biotech Company of the Year' at the LSX European Lifestars Awards and 'Business Development Team of the Year' at the Scrip Awards.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies. These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E and SYNeamicin G, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synaffix-enters-license-agreement-with-amgen-to-build-next-generation-adcs-301714416.html