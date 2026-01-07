Lonza's Synaffix and Sidewinder Therapeutics Announce Multi-Target License Agreement to Advance Development of Next-Generation Bispecific ADCs

Multi-target license agreement grants Sidewinder access to Lonza's clinically validated ADC platform

Sidewinder's pipeline of precision bispecific ADCs combined with Lonza's clinically validated ADC platform will enable the development of first-in-class bispecific ADCs with enhanced tumor-cell internalization to treat solid tumor indications

AMSTERDAM and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. ("Synaffix"), a Lonza company (SWX: LONN) focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, and Sidewinder Therapeutics, a precision ADC therapeutics company with a pipeline of bispecific antibodies with enhanced tumor-cell specificity and internalization, today announced that they have entered into a multi-target licensing agreement to develop first-in-class bispecific ADC therapeutics to treat solid tumor indications.

Through the agreement, Sidewinder gains access to Lonza's clinically validated, site-specific ADC technology platform including GlycoConnect antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace polar spacer technology, and a toxSYN linker payload. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza is eligible to receive upfront, clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of resulting products. Lonza is responsible for manufacturing components that are related to its proprietary technologies, and Sidewinder is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of the ADCs.

Peter van de Sande, Head of Synaffix at Lonza, commented:

"This collaboration brings together two cutting-edge platforms to enhance the therapeutic index of bispecific ADCs by minimizing impact on healthy tissue. We are confident that our technologies will help Sidewinder's pipeline reach its full potential in maximizing tumor targeting, hence delivering new life-saving therapies for the benefit of patients with cancer."

Eric Murphy, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sidewinder Therapeutics, said:

"The ADC field has reached an exciting moment fueled by multiple technology breakthroughs that enable the next generation of bispecific ADC innovation. Sidewinder's bispecific antibody approach targeting tumor-specific receptor complexes combined with Synaffix's clinically validated site-specific linker-payload platform creates an ideal synergy with the potential to greatly impact patient benefit. This collaboration advances our mission to reshape the cancer treatment landscape by improving tolerability for bispecific ADCs."

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Working across five continents, our global team of more than 19,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.1 billion in Half-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Synaffix holds granted patents to its technology. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its partner pipeline.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

About Sidewinder Therapeutics

Sidewinder Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next generation large molecule precision therapeutics using bispecific ADCs designed to expand the therapeutic window by targeting tumor-specific complexes to enhance specificity and internalization. Sidewinder has partnered with Lonza to apply Synaffix's site-specific linker-payload platform across multiple programs. Sidewinder expects to initiate a clinical trial for a first-in-class bispecific ADC in 2026. The company was founded in 2023 with a Series A investment from OrbiMed and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.sidewinderbio.com.

