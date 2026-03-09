Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Partnership/Agreement

Lonza and Genetix Biotherapeutics Extend Commercial Manufacturing Agreement for ZYNTEGLO



09.03.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Extended agreement will expand manufacturing capacity at Lonza Houston (US) to support growing demand for Genetix's ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel), the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia

(betibeglogene autotemcel), the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia Long-term collaboration began in 2013 and enabled commercial approval and rapid uptake for ZYNTEGLO in 2022 Basel, Switzerland, 9 March 2026 - Lonza, one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. (Genetix), a commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases, today announced the extension of their long-term commercial manufacturing agreement. Under the expanded agreement, Lonza will expand manufacturing capacity to support growing demand for Genetix's ZYNTEGLO, the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.



The extended agreement further strengthens the strategic collaboration established in 2013 between Lonza and Genetix, which later enabled ZYNTEGLO commercial approval in 2022 . Under the renewed agreement, commercial manufacturing for Genetix will continue at Lonza's Houston (US) facility, a dedicated cell and gene therapy site with nearly 10 years of combined clinical and commercial experience supporting the manufacture of this innovative treatment. The collaboration also makes provisions to scale up manufacturing in the future for additional Genetix therapies.



Daniel Palmacci, Head of Specialized Modalities at Lonza, said: "Our extended agreement with Genetix underscores the value of our services and expertise in commercial cell and gene therapy manufacturing. We are proud to continue our collaboration by expanding the commercial production of ZYNTEGLO at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston."



Brian Riley, President and Chief Technology Officer at Genetix, added: "Our long-standing partnership with Lonza reflects our shared commitment to commercial excellence and operational discipline to bring curative therapies to patients impacted by rare disease. Their scientific rigor, quality focus and consistent execution have been important in enabling a reliable supply of ZYNTEGLO. In the last year, patient demand for Genetix's therapies has grown consistently and rapidly. Extending the agreement with Lonza and expanding capacity provides a strong foundation as we invest to meet the growing patient demand and broaden our long-term manufacturing strategy." About Lonza Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing. Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com About Genetix Biotherapeutics Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases. Backed by more than 30 years of pioneering genetic therapy innovation, the company has FDA-approved therapies for sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy that directly treat the underlying cause of disease. Genetix is committed to commercial execution, scaling patient access, and improving the treatment experience for patients and providers. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts. About ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) ZYNTEGLO is a first-in-class, one-time ex-vivo LVV gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, in which functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene (ßA-T87Q-globin gene) is added into a patient's own HSPCs. This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin (HbAT87Q) enabling total hemoglobin to reach normal or near normal levels. ZYNTEGLO has been shown to eliminate the need for regular RBC transfusions. ZYNTEGLO is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions. The FDA previously granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation, and rare pediatric disease designation for betibeglogene autotemcel. Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

