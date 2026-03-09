Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Partnership/Agreement
Basel, Switzerland, 9 March 2026 - Lonza, one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. (Genetix), a commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases, today announced the extension of their long-term commercial manufacturing agreement. Under the expanded agreement, Lonza will expand manufacturing capacity to support growing demand for Genetix's ZYNTEGLO, the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.
Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com
About Genetix Biotherapeutics
Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases. Backed by more than 30 years of pioneering genetic therapy innovation, the company has FDA-approved therapies for sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy that directly treat the underlying cause of disease. Genetix is committed to commercial execution, scaling patient access, and improving the treatment experience for patients and providers. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.
About ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel)
ZYNTEGLO is a first-in-class, one-time ex-vivo LVV gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, in which functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene (ßA-T87Q-globin gene) is added into a patient's own HSPCs. This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin (HbAT87Q) enabling total hemoglobin to reach normal or near normal levels. ZYNTEGLO has been shown to eliminate the need for regular RBC transfusions.
ZYNTEGLO is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions.
The FDA previously granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation, and rare pediatric disease designation for betibeglogene autotemcel.
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Additional Information and Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.
All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes.
Privacy Policy link
To immediately delete all the data
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2274042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2274042 09.03.2026 CET/CEST