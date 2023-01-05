In-store 3D foot scanning is proven to improve customer satisfaction, drive up to 20% increases in footwear sales and reduce returns by 25%

Global rollout planned in 2023 after beta testing of self-service scanners with Under Armour

Volumental, the world's leading FitTech platform ensuring perfect fitting shoes, announced today that it will launch a new self-service version of its AI-powered foot scanners. Specifically designed for a shopper-driven in-store experience, customers can take their own foot measurements at the click of a button and receive their best fitting footwear recommendations on their phones, making it easy to select and buy shoes.

Volumental, which has scanned 36 million feet to date, expects to launch this globally starting with select stores in the sporting goods industry, outlet malls and brand warehouses in 2023. The company's data shows that foot scanning improves the customer experience, with scanned shoppers purchasing at twice the rate of unscanned shoppers and generating 32.5% higher average transaction. The results also show a 25% reduction in returns in-store. This new product will launch with select retailers globally in 2023 after its successful beta test with Under Armour.

"Our new self-service scanners will bring the same technology that specialty footwear retailers have enjoyed to many more retail segments," said Alper Aydemir, CEO, Volumental. "Having worked with footwear retailers across different store formats, service environments and staffing models, we realized the need for a self-service enabled shopping experience that is both innovative and easy to use for shoppers. This solution takes the guesswork out of the whole fitting experience and helps shoppers make smarter and faster purchase decisions with better fit outcomes. The personalized recommendations create a more engaging customer experience, allow retailers to manage inventory in a much smarter way, and help solve the huge returns issue facing the industry."

Volumental's self-service scanners will be placed in dedicated co-branded spaces in-store. Touch screens will provide the customer with instructions on use as well as nearly instant personalized size recommendations on their perfect fitting brands and styles.

About Volumental

Based in Sweden, Volumental helps global footwear brands and retailers lead shoppers to their perfect fit by matching individual 3D scans to actual purchase data from millions of feet. In one click and less than five seconds, Volumental's 3D scanner gathers eleven different foot measurements and all the data needed for our AI-powered Fit Engine to offer personalized footwear recommendations. The solution empowers retailers and brands to build a new omnichannel customer journey, reconsider the limits of current sizing systems, and unlock their unique value across channels both in-store and online.

