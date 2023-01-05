Live Current Media Inc. Completes Acquisition of Influencer Marketing Technology Company GoFamer Oy

SAN DIEGO CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company" - OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has finalized the acquisition of GoFamer Oy ("GoFamer") of Finland in an all stock transaction.

GoFamer's end-to-end influencer optimization engine modernizes social influence, providing deep analytical insight into the value of influencers as brand accelerators. Brands can use GoFamer to identify the optimal mix of influencers for a program or campaign and then utilize the company's patent-pending dynamic ranking metric to assess all of their influencers on a level playing field. Influencers and creators can use GoFamer to manage and optimize all of their social media channels in one place. This combination of access and insight makes GoFamer an ideal synergy driver and addition to the Live Current Media Portfolio of properties and technologies.

"GoFamer adds a critical element to our growing platform, providing measurable, valuable insight and control that our creators can use to drive value, and brands can use to manage and optimize results," said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila. "It brings both proprietary technology and solid operating history to Live Current and will play a key role as we integrate our companies."

"This acquisition made total sense for GoFamer from day one," said GoFamer founder and CEO Jere Virtanen, who will be staying on with Live Current. "I see so much synergy with the existing Live Current Companies and we are already in discussions about how to grow together."

The GoFamer acquisition completes 2022 with a five company run from Live Current's CEO, Mark Ollila and team. "The social influencer landscape is maturing, and we have set a goal to bring together new technologies that change the face of the creator economy'" continued Ollila. "We have really hit our stride in 2022 and we expect even more exciting news in 2023, as it will be the year when it all comes together."

The creator economy, valued at $104 Billion has traditionally been dominated by sponsorships for professional influencers. However, according to CB Insights, the market is shifting towards new monetization methods such as merchandise, virtual tickets, digital gifting and subscriptions. There are over 250 million "Independent Creators" with less than 100,000 followers, comprising around 83% of creators worldwide, looking for a platform to grow and monetize their content. Live Current Media is committed to providing that home and community where they can thrive.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. has created an integrated "Exosystem" to power the Independent Creator. The Company acquires and integrates technologies that automate key processes in content and community creation, bringing together innovative businesses and technologies to provide an end-to-end resource for the hundreds of millions of creators who don't have a significant presence in the creator economy. The Live Current platform offers a range of growing creative tools and community building technologies that include video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community in addition to providing community and experiential solutions for businesses seeking to become more creative in the way they reach their current customers. The Live Current Exosystem assists Independent Creators in managing the four key pillars of independent creativity: Creation, Amplification, Participation and Monetization.

