Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - ,LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LongRun (LR) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on January 6, 2023.





LongRun Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/150391_7966f0e4b4a8e819_001full.jpg

As a platform integrating sports IP with NFT, LongRun (LR) builds a metaverse where users can enjoy sports while earning rewards. Its native token LR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on January 6, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LongRun

Different from other NFT fields where creativity and community are considered as the main performance indicators, sports NFT projects are highly dependent on intellectual property (IP). LongRun is a project aimed at becoming a global sports IP NFT solution provider. It holds sports competitions and issues private NFTs accordingly to build a safe platform and create a healthy sports culture ecosystem.

Due to the lack of connectivity between sports NFT projects, LongRun believes that there's massive value which remains untapped. The development and successful maintenance of sports NFT projects do not belong to the business areas of most sports IP (walking, running, etc.) owners, which may slow down the growth of these sports IP. Therefore, LongRun is committed to providing a fully customized UI and platform for global IP owners who want to enter the NFT or metaverse world.

One of the major features provided by LongRun platform is NFT game. In its solo mode, users can wear NFT sneakers and move to earn tokens. It also has mystery box, a loot box that drops randomly when entering solo mode. In addition to the solo mode, the game also features marathon mode. There are weekly and monthly marathons, to participate, users must register at least 24 hours before starting. Furthermore, there's background mode, in which users can continue to receive tokens even if the application is not active; item mode, in which users can obtain a variety of items; and quest mode, in which users can receive rewards by completing various quests with different difficulties.

The goal of LongRun is to establish a decentralized platform to connect various sports to the metaverse. By using the LongRun platform, sports related companies and services can easily enter the metaverse world, and utilize officially licensed IP to build a blockchain based fan community, supporting multiple types of products and features. In 2023, LongRun plans to act as a main sponsor for one sports event and as a sponsor for two Korean prosports. Through this, it will create NFTs, safely distribute LR tokens, and build an ecosystem.

About LR Token

LR is the native token of LongRun ecosystem. Unlike many other sports based solutions, LR token is not only a simple sports fan token, but also launched based on actual users' use/activity, and paid for rewards through walking, running, etc. It will also become the governance token of LongRun ecosystem.

Based on BEP-20, LR has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for seed round, 30% is allocated to the team and advisors, 20% is provided for airdrop, 5% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 25% is allocated for the ecosystem.

The LR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on January 6, 2023, investors who are interested in the LongRun investment can easily buy and sell LR token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of LR token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about LR Token:

Official Website: http://longruncoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/LONGRUN_Official_Chat

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150391