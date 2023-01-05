Highlights

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has completed its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec previously announced on December 2, 2022. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022).

Initial interpretations of geophysical data over the previously completed geochemical soil sampling grid suggest multiple zones of interest and drill targets for the Company's forthcoming winter diamond drill program ("Winter Drill Program"). With the Winter Drill Program, Infinity Stone intends to conduct targeted drilling of the Centauri Zone, with the ultimate goal of gaining a greater understanding of the underlying structure and mineralization. Initial data and interpretation from the survey has also reinforced the Company's recent acquisition of adjacent claims, expanding the total project size. Initial indications have shown increased conductivity on the expanded ground, worthy of further exploration.

The Company's technical team is currently completing interpretation and mapping of geophysical data with intent to publish results as soon as possible, along with intended drill targets.

"The completion of our airborne UAV magnetic survey on the Zen-Whoberi Project presents a significant advancement in the development of a strategic copper asset in Quebec. As the world enters a recessionary climate, driven by inflation and rising interest rates, we expect to see significant appreciation in the price of copper in 2023. The demand for copper and other strategic minerals tends to increase during economic downturns, as they play a crucial role in infrastructure and development," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

Centauri Zone

In the Zen-Whoberi Centauri Zone, out of a total of three samples taken at this zone, one sample of mineralization returned grades of 15.5% Cu, 14.9g/t Ag, 0.40g/t Au, 0.114% Ni, and 216ppm Co. The other two samples taken from the newly-identified zone yielded 2.12% and 0.70% Cu. (2)

Table 1: 2006-2007 Diamond Drilling Summary (2)

Hole



Azimuth (º) Dip (º) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) CB-06-01 348 60 3.2 9.3 6.1 0.59 incl. 4.5 8.2 3.7 0.92 CB-06-02 162 60 2.4 7.9 5.5 0.68 CB-06-03 0 90 15.9 25.5 9.6 0.56 incl. 15.9 21.3 5.4 0.84 and 28.5 37.3 8.8 0.27 CB-06-04 0 80 1.1 9.3 8.2 0.21 CB-06-05 0 80 12.9 35.7 22.8 0.57 incl. 29.6 34.7 5.1 1.08 and 37.3 44.4 7.1 0.7 incl 38.3 43.5 5.2 0.88 CB-06-06 0 80 3.1 35.8 32.7 0.47 incl. 21.5 25 3.5 1.21 incl. 31 34.8 3.8 1.27 F07-01 350 52 52.2 53.55 1.35 0.27 and 109.8 111.6 1.8 0.18 F07-02 360 75 147.25 149.0 1.75 0.16 F07-03 200 45 22.5 24.1 1.6 0.17 and 50.0 51.5 1.5 0.19 F07-04 20 45 46.7 48.35 1.65 0.14

About The Zen-Whoberi Project

Infinity Stone's Zen-Whoberi Project, located 30 km north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Canada, was discovered by Surface Survey and Beep Mat Survey in 2004 and covers 352 hectares. Mineralization primarily occurs with chalcopyrite, bornite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite, along with massive sulphides. Anomalous levels of gold, platinum, and palladium have been observed in most drilling. The project is 500m from the nearest power line and is to infrastructure with direct road access which is 270km from Montreal. Surveys discovered high grade copper in sulphide areas and previous excavations have discovered additional findings such as of gold, platinum, and palladium discovered. It is located in the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The copper mineralization occurs as a skarn in the form of disseminated sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bornite) in calcosilicate rocks.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

References

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

