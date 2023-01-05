Yeelight offers diversified product lines that meet the needs of global users

Qingdao City, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Yeelight, a world-leading smart lighting brand, presents at CES 2023 and launches a series of new products. The campaign mainly strengthens the integration with Matter Compatible Products this January.

Well-known for high-quality smart lighting products and derived smart home devices, the company showcases three distinguishable product lines containing the upcoming Cube Smart Lamp for entertainment, Automatic Curtain Opener for home automation, plus Smart Scene Panel and Magnetic Track Lights for premium smart lighting series.





CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association held this January at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, United States. The event typically hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry. Besides being an exhibitor itself, Yeelight also has its products on display at partners' booths as symbolic Matter-compatible devices for the season.

As one of the pace setters in the smart lighting industry, Yeelight boasts several product portfolios for both consumer market and professional smart lighting solution. Under the former, Yeelight has branched out into Yeelight Home for daily use, and Yeelight Fun for entertainment. As for the latter, it would be Yeelight Pro to meet the needs of professional whole-house smart lighting design and application.

Yeelight conspicuously differentiates itself from others with its integration with Matter, a protocol to connect compatible devices from separate systems, and control them as a whole.

This year at CES, Yeelight has rolled out a new blockbuster for Matter Standard - the Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp with the first-batch CSA-certified Matter support under Yeelight Fun portfolio. This brilliantly-starry lamp contains three types of units: Spot, Matrix and Panel, which are assemblable like bricks on users' desktops. The lamp will offer multi-dimensional fun as well as flexible interactions thanks to Matter.

Aside from the fun lights, there's Yeelight Home - the company not only brings along Yeelight Automatic Curtain Opener to renovate the market, but also reveals its plan to launch a string of Matter-compatible smart bulbs in the future. As for Yeelight Pro, the entire portfolio will support Matter with a simple OTA update. And for CES season, the company releases its Smart Scene Panel and Magnetic Track Lights initially on the global market.

Yeelight is currently at CES hoping to expand the market and to improve the smart lighting user experience - a strategy that reflects both the evolution of the company and its vision for the future. And as always, Yeelight is dedicated to producing products that are affordable, reliable, professional, and available with thoughtful solutions, knowledge, value for money and quality services.

To have an in-depth look at the products and services of Yeelight, check out the company's website at en.yeelight.com. To gain a more detailed perspective regarding Yeelight at CES 2023, please visit en.yeelight.com/yeelight-ces-2023/.

About Yeelight

Yeelight, a leading smart lighting brand, has successfully shipped over 50 million products to over 200 countries and regions globally. Its extensive product portfolio takes care of all the lighting needs at home, including basic light, table light, ceiling light, ambiance light, and smart light control. The brand is widely integrated with major IoT platforms in the world. For PR contact, please email pr@yeelight.com.

