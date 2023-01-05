Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Publishes End-Of-Year 'Editor's Picks' Featuring Top Content From 2022

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) this week published its annual end-of-year "Editor's Picks" series featuring its top reports and videos from the past year. These "Editors' Picks" are from a number of major MEMRI projects: the Reform Project, Sermons by Imams in the West project, the Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the Iran Studies Project, the Palestinian Studies Project, and the Chinese Media Studies Project.
The reports from this year's series are now part of MEMRI's vast archives - the largest in the world - of translations from the Middle East and beyond, amassed over the past 25 years. Thousands of reports and videos that were added to the archives just this year have already been viewed millions of times.
Read the Editor's Picks for 2022 on the MEMRI Trending page:
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Clips In Support Of Peace In The Middle East
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top 75 Iran Clips From MEMRI TV
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top Iranian Reform Clips From The MEMRI TV Project
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips Of Anti-Israel & Pro-Jihadi Lectures And Protests
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Sermons By Imams In The West Project
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Chinese Media Studies Project
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Jihad & Terrorism Studies Project
- 2022 Editor's Picks: MEMRI Daily Brief And Inquiry & Analysis Reports
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Lantos Archives On Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Reform Project
- 2022 Editor's Picks: Top 100 Palestinian Clips From The MEMRI TV Project
ABOUT MEMRI
Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.
Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.
MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/
MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos
MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/
Contact Information:
MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org
SOURCE: Middle East Media Research InstituteView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734159/MEMRI-Publishes-End-Of-Year-Editors-Picks-Featuring-Top-Content-From-2022