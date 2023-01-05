The Society is welcoming 83 new Fellow Members from across the globe

This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 83 Members as new Fellows of the Society. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their technical achievements, as well as for their service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE.

Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society's inception in 1955, more than 1,700 SPIE Members have become Fellows.

The inductees this year hail from across the globe, representing a varied group of countries that includes Australia, Belgium, China, France, Japan, Mexico, India, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand. In a Society first, 35% of the new Fellows come from the industry sector including Edmund Optics CEO Samuel Sadoulet. The 2023 Fellows cohort also includes a strong constituency of women, including the University of Auckland's Cather Simpson and Frédérique Vanholsbeeck, and Ball Aerospace's Makenzie Lystrup and Jeanette Domber

"As well as being recognized for their technical achievements and contributions to the Society, SPIE Fellows represent our international and diverse community," notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and TracInnovations Director of Business Development and Sales Michelle Stock. "I'm especially delighted this year to welcome so many new Fellow Members from industry my own professional area alongside their colleagues from the academic and government sectors. It's been a pleasure this year to work with the Fellows Committee to honor our new SPIE Fellow Members, and to recognize their professional successes. As a Society, we celebrate our 83 new inductees, their innovative research and breakthrough technologies across optics and photonics, as well as their invaluable contributions to SPIE."

New Fellows are acknowledged during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The complete list of the 2023 SPIE Fellows is available online, along with a list of all SPIE Fellows, nomination criteria, and the SPIE Fellows nomination form.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, SPIE has contributed more than $22 million to the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

