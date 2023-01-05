ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Signs Agreement with Portugal Partner

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / ITOCO INC. (OTC:ITMC) is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with Colorful Euphoria Lda, Portugal. The agreement replaces all earlier versions.

Both parties agree to an Agency Agreement which forges an "exclusive" collaborative working relationship that benefits both parties.

Colorful Euphoria has established strong opportunities in Europe and Africa that are on the verge of realization. Under this agreement, ITOCO will own client contracts and Colorful Euphoria, which has the expertise and experience, will be contracted to fulfill, and manage the projects.

The services to be provided by Colorful Euphoria include identifying projects for ITOCO's Soil Rescue Program (SRP), scoping potential business solutions, improving sales by coordinating sales efforts, assisting in raising grant/investor funding, supplying required deliverables of SRP such as starting material, planting equipment, training, supervision, etc.

Colorful Euphoria is also developing Carbon Credit methodology which will make ITOCO the first to sell carbon credits through Opuntia fiscus-indica or nopal cactus.

In return for its exclusivity and work done to date, Colorful Euphoria has been awarded 40,000,000 ITOCO shares and will be remunerated on a project-by-project basis.

This arrangement, which includes negotiations currently underway between Colorful Euphoria and clients in Europe and Africa, commits Colorful Euphoria's expertise, relationships, and current negotiations to the benefit of ITOCO.

ABOUTCOLORFUL EUPHORIA LDA

Colorful Euphoria Lda is based in Lisbon, Portugal with strong ties to contacts throughout Europe and Africa. It has partnered with Portugal's largest nopal cactus plantation, Dialogos do Bosque in the Alentejo region, and is developing industry leading research for land reclamation, food security, biomass for energy and ethanol projects, and carbon credits.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted Biotech company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

ITOCO Energy

ITOCO Soil Rescue

ITOCO Carbon Capture

ITOCO Climate Change

STEPHEN MCNEILL

President

ITOCO INC

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations department at:

stephen@itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734179/ITOCO-Signs-Agreement-with-Portugal-Partner