Meta Materials Inc.: Automotive Solutions from Meta Materials Featured in Project Arrow at CES 2023

NANOWEB® Enables Efficient Deicing/Defogging, Electrochromic Glass, and Transparent Antennas

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that NANOWEB® automotive product applications will be featured in the Project Arrow exhibition in Las Vegas from January 5-8, at CES 2023. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build zero-emission concept vehicle named Project Arrow, the largest commercial vehicle collaboration in Canadian automotive history.

Many emerging technologies have historically been adopted by the automotive industry to improve performance, safety, and comfort. META has developed several technologies that uniquely benefit the automotive industry and its customers, with a clear focus on high performance, sustainable solutions. Automotive EV units are projected to grow at a 22% CAGR globally, from 2021 to 2030, with revenues surpassing $1 trillion in 2030, according to IDTechEx.

"We're proud to be part of the Project Arrow team, working together with Canada's automotive supply sector and post-secondary institutions to deliver this game-changing vehicle designed from the bottom up specifically for the Canadian environment and its harsh winter conditions," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "We're poised to turn powerful concepts into practical applications, utilizing invisible nanocomposite technologies. META's automotive solutions do more with less by addressing the need for more efficient and sustainable material use, with an added benefit of improved functionality. Our NANOWEB® product is uniquely able to offer multiple applications such deicing and defogging, EMI shielding, electrochromic glass to reduce heat buildup in summertime, and act as a vehicle antenna, while remaining completely transparent."

NANOWEB® can be tailored to generate heat on-demand to provide efficient deicing and defogging for automobiles. It can be embedded into glass with no visible lines. Many vehicles today either use bulky systems to blow air or have heat element lines that are visible on a glass surface for defrosting a window, especially on the rear window. NANOWEB® can also be tailored to function as an antenna on vehicle sunroofs, windshields, and windows, to protect LIDAR sensors from electromagnetic interference, and it may be used to control an electrochromic layer, adjusting the tint of a sunroof from light to dark at the touch of a button. META is developing NANOWEB® dynamic dimming functionality in collaboration with PPG.

To see META's NANOWEB® automotive solutions as part of the Project Arrow concept vehicle, visit Project Arrow at LVCC, West Hall, Booth #6653.

Visit META® at LVCC, North Hall, Booth #9417 to see demonstrations and exhibits including our award-winning NANOWEB® EMI shielding for microwave oven doors, automotive applications including NANOWEB® for deicing/defogging, transparent antennas, and NPORE® nanocomposite ceramic battery separators, as well as 5G technologies for smart cities solutions, and ARfusion® electrochromic lenses. Book a meeting with a member of our team at https://metamaterial.com/events/ces-2023/.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials, components and systems. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

