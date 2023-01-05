Nasdaq, Inc.: Buyer's Guide to ESG Data Management, Reporting, Assurance & Disclosure Software

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / As ESG becomes more important to investors, employees, and consumers, companies who report and disclose ESG data have an opportunity to amplify value creation. Implementing software that can help in decreasing operational risk from manual processes, increase efficiency in data capture, and optimize ESG information dissemination is a critical step in executing ESG goals. While functionality is key, it's important to be confident that the solution and vendor you choose will support your ESG goals not only during the implementation process, but well into the future, too.

But how do you know where to start?

To strengthen your ESG software evaluation process, our guide covers key questions to consider when assessing the technology, vendor, and relationship. These questions include:

What are you hoping to achieve with your solution?

Have you assessed the subject matter expertise of your vendor teams?

Does the vendor lead by example within their own organization?

Download the guide to help you select an ESG reporting and disclosure management software to maximize efficiency and improve ESG implementation for your organization.

