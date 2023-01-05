Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org , Serving Over 45,000 Underrepresented Entrepreneurs, Offers New Opportunities To Get Involved During Mentor Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / In honor of Mentor Month, SkystheLimit.org is shining a light on a variety of opportunities enabling underrepresented entrepreneurs to connect with business mentors.

"Having mentors has helped me see my business from a different perspective. Being the person that is creating and building it on a daily basis can sometimes make it hard to see your business from an objective point of view. Good mentors have always shared with me their honest opinions and have helped me grow and build a stronger business," said Sky's the Limit entrepreneur Victor Sandifer, Founder of Run The World Clothing.

Sky's the Limit offers a variety of ways to begin the journey and realize the value of business mentorship including virtual events, mentor sessions and educational tools for mentors and entrepreneurs.

To kick off the month, Sky's the Limit is pleased to announce Season Two of its highly successful Limitless! web series. The interactive monthly series hosted by Sky's the Limit, returns in 2023 to feature twice as many authentic entrepreneur voices through hosted virtual conversations. January's episode features conversations between two Sky's the Limit entrepreneurs, Jo Sesay, Founder of Black Roots based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and De'Shera Benton, Founder of D. Milan Hospitality and Manager, Member Experience at Sky's The Limit. Those interested in attending can register here.

In addition to the Limitless! series, Sky's the Limit mentors offer entrepreneurs one-on-one virtual sessions through the Sky's the Limit platform, allowing traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to overcome business challenges. Membership is completely free and is available at skysthelimit.org. To make it easier for mentors and entrepreneurs to grow together, the organization also offers free mentoring and project guides for mentors and entrepreneurs. Monthly funding opportunities are also available to entrepreneurs.



"Mentorship offers a wonderful growth opportunity for mentors and entrepreneurs. It's amazing to not only see the impact on the entrepreneurs' businesses, but also see how the mentors and entrepreneurs grow together on their journeys. This experience is invaluable. We are so honored and excited to support our community as they work together to fuel business dreams in 2023," said Sky's the Limit COO, Laura Plato.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About Skysthelimit.org: Skysthelimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship milestone training and tracking, and community-voted startup grants. Skysthelimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

