Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Makes Major New Investment in Scallop Operations Despite Downturn in Quotas

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Lund's Fisheries is making a major new investment in its scallop operations, with the acquisition of a new tunnel freezer for its Cape May, New Jersey facility. The $2 million dollar purchase will allow the company to continue to grow its scallop sales, and demonstrates its commitment to the future of the scallop fishery.

The new tunnel freezer will allow Lund's Fisheries to increase its freezing capabilities to 6,000 pounds per hour, effectively doubling its current freezing capacity.

"We are incredibly proud of the scallop products that we offer, and this new investment will allow us to provide even more of our sustainable, high-quality seafood," said Wayne Reichle, CEO of Lund's Fisheries. "This is just the latest in our many investments to ensure our operations remain up to date and competitive."

The freezer, designed and built by manufacturing firm Skaginn 3X, from the BAADER group, will allow Lund's Fisheries to increase its freezing capabilities to 6,000 pounds per hour, effectively doubling its current freezing capacity. The design of the freezer allows for more flexibility in operations, giving Lund's the capacity to both fully freeze and crust freeze products using the same machine, as well as freeze multiple products at the same time.

Another improvement is that the freezer will utilize a mechanical refrigeration plant to freeze scallops instead of using nitrogen, making it more energy efficient and less expensive to operate than Lund's current freezing system. Installation is expected to be complete in March 2023.

Lund's Fisheries is a family owned, vertically integrated seafood company located in Cape May, New Jersey. With three offloading facilities stretched from New Jersey to California, servicing 20 family-owned fishing vessels and independent owner/operators, Lund's Fisheries specializes in delivering MSC-certified sea scallops and calamari along with many other sustainably harvested seafood products.

About Lund's Fisheries Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company and a primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, N.J. Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's Fisheries is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to fish within sustainable limits and track its products back to the harvest location to ensure they are sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified as sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

Press Contact

Bob Vanasse

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 333-2628

bob@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Lund's Fisheries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734257/Lunds-Fisheries-Makes-Major-New-Investment-in-Scallop-Operations-Despite-Downturn-in-Quotas