CNH Industrial's New Electrification Center in Detroit, USA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial announced during its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, that it has opened a new technical center in the Detroit Metro area of Michigan, USA. Designed to support our growing innovation in electrification, the center will enhance CNH Industrial's technology capabilities. This is facilitated by its proximity to a nationwide hub for electrification OEMs and suppliers.

"This new location underlines our commitment to growing our electric vehicle and subsystem profile, and marks yet another milestone after successfully expanding our in-house team," said Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital and Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial. "Under one roof our team can now leverage cross-functional and cross-sector expertise at both component and machine level. The result sees us becoming more customer-focused and building mission-fit electrified drivetrains and high voltage systems."

Expanding our electric footprint

This new site will complement and partner with the Company's existing electrification site in San Matteo, Modena, Italy. Together, they will further our leading position in alternative propulsion - built on over 15 years of R&D experience and commercially available products.

The Detroit Tech Center positions CNH Industrial alongside external thought leaders and gamechangers to accelerate innovation and deliver new use cases and applications in Agriculture and Construction.

"As an employer we are investing in talented and motivated people who augment our in-house electrification capabilities," said Kevin Barr, Chief Human Resource Officer, CNH Industrial. "This new hub means we can tap into a unique talent pool who will change the face of agriculture in the years to come."

More updates from CNH Industrial Tech Day are to follow on 3BL.

CNHIndustrial BreakingNewGround Tech TechDay2022

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734278/CNH-Industrials-New-Electrification-Center-in-Detroit-USA