Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 6
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 5 January 2023 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,466.79p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,511.49p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.6%. There are currently 85,344,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
6 January 2023
