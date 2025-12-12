Anzeige
Freitag, 12.12.2025
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 08:01
17,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
12.12.2025 10:48 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 December 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,662.01p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,712.48p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.9%. There are currently 79,817,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

12 December 2025


