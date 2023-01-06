Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEFLEX (MEF) on January 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

MEFLEX Listing Banner

As a community-based lifestyle platform, MEFLEX (MEF) carries out NFT, Metaverse and the transaction of luxurious brands as a whole package. Its native token MEF has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MEFLEX

MEFLEX is a social NFT platform and digitopia metaverse, which aims to create overall innovation and changes in entertainment, luxury items, distribution and lifestyle communities.

MEFLEX as a luxury goods trading platform provides only authentic goods supplied by proven official importers through a constant supply of goods, and the product affordability as well by applying BNPL as a method of payment.

MEFLEX also builds a social platform with an influencer centered community, where influencers could constantly communicate activities and moreover, each influencer could make crews for exchanges of different lifestyles. In this comprehensive lifestyle community, current generation MZ could actively mingle and harmoniously blend in with different influencers.

Furthermore, in MEFLEX's NFT marketplace, people can mint and trade an influencer's NFT. Additionally, MEFLEX is also planning to develop different and various P2E games based on NFT. As the MEFLEX community grows and the blockchain ecosystem is activated, along with the potential help of an influencer's NFT, P2E games may increase.

Eventually a Metaverse Digitopia will be built. MEFLEX pursues and urges another metaverse digitopia providing possible opportunities where the current MZ generations could freely mingle with.

About MEF Token

MEF, the native token of MEFLEX ecosystem, acts as the key to supporting economic activities of the platform and metaverse, and is used for NFT minting and product purchases.

Based on ERC-20, MEF has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for public and private sale, 4% is allocated to partners, 8% is provided for R&D, 4% is reserved, 2% is provided for airdrop, 5% is allocated to advisors, 15% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to founders, 2% is provided for the platform, 30% is provided for the ecosystem, and the remaining 5% is allocated to the team.

The MEF token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023, and investors who are interested in the MEFLEX investment can easily buy and sell MEF token on LBank Exchange right now.

