Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Release of Final Results

For Immediate Release:

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC ("NZI" or the "Company")

Release of Final Results and update on application for the Resumption of Trading

Annual Results to 31 March 2021

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally announces that today 6 January 2023 that the Company's Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Year to 31 December 2021 has been published ("Annual Report").

The full Annual Report can be viewed at the Company's website: www.nziplc.com

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be convened in due course and shareholders will be duly notified.

The Annual Report together with the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will be mailed or otherwise made available to shareholders in due course.

Update on resumption of trading

The Board can also confirm that intends to publish its Interim Results to 30 September 2022 by the 16 January 2023 and following those being published will then apply for the lifting of the suspension of the Company's shares to trading on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

Update on activities

The Directors of NZI continue to see a number of prospective transactions in the renewable or clean energy technology sector, in line with its existing acquisition strategy. In the event that a prospective transaction becomes viable the Directors will notify shareholders.

ENQUIRIES For further information, please visit - www.nziplc.com

Contact Details

Net Zero Infrastructure PLC

Mike Ellwood - Chairman- 07999 329382

Corporate Finance Advisor

Ikonia Fintech Capital AG - David Scott +44 7977 121135

Corporate Broker

Axis Capital Markets Kamran Hussain +44 203 0260320

