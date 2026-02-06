Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Releases Preliminary Unaudited Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025

MIDLAND, Pa., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) ("Mawson" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIGI) today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary Estimated Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Our expectations with respect to our revenue, cost of revenues, gross profit, gross profit margin and net loss for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 discussed below are based upon management estimates for the period. Our expectations are subject to the completion of our financial closing procedures and any adjustments that may result from the completion of the audit of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. Following the completion of our financial closing process and the audit of our consolidated financial statements, we may report revenue, cost of revenues, gross profit, gross profit margin and net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 that could differ from our expectations, and the differences could be material.

The expectations set forth below have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, our management. Wolf & Company, P.C., our independent registered public accounting firm, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary estimates. Accordingly, Wolf & Company, P.C. does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Preliminary estimated revenues are expected to be approximately $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 79%.

Preliminary estimated cost of revenues is expected to be approximately $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 59%.

Preliminary estimated gross profit (loss) is expected to be approximately $(1.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 123%.

Preliminary estimated gross profit margin is expected to be (33)% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 31% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Preliminary net loss is expected to be approximately $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 250%.

Preliminary Results for Year Ended December 31, 2025

Preliminary estimated revenues are expected to be approximately $39.8 million for 2025 compared with $59.3 million for 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 33%.

Preliminary estimated cost of revenues is expected to be approximately $22.4 million for 2025 compared with $39.0 million for 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 43%.

Preliminary estimated gross profit is expected to be approximately $17.3 million for 2025 compared with $20.3 million for 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 14%.

Preliminary estimated gross profit margin is expected to be 44% for 2025 compared with 34% for 2024.

Preliminary net loss is expected to be approximately $23.8 million for 2025 compared with $46.3 million for 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 49%.

Overall, our reduction in net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 is attributable to the following:

A reduction in operating expenses primarily due to a reduction in depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative costs.





A reduction in non-operating expenses primarily due to 2024 including a loss on deconsolidation of $12.4 million.



Mawson Settlements Announced

Mawson also announced today that it has reached a confidential settlement with Ionic Digital Mining LLC ("Ionic") to resolve claims Ionic brought against Mawson and two of its subsidiaries related to a co-location agreement. In addition, the Company entered a separate, unrelated settlement to resolve a customer dispute over a hosting arrangement. Together, these resolutions eliminate a large portion of the Company's potential financial liability going forward. Mawson made no admission of liability or wrongdoing in reaching either of these settlements.

"We are pleased to move forward from these pending cases and significantly reduce Mawson's potential liability," said Kaliste Saloom, Interim CEO and General Counsel of Mawson. "The clarity we now have on the future strength of our balance sheet will allow us to focus on driving operational execution and long-term growth for Mawson."

About Mawson

Mawson is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. Mawson delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of Mawson's strategy is powering its operations with carbon-free energy resources-including nuclear power-ensuring that its compute platforms support the rapid growth of the digital economy in an environmentally sustainable way. With 129 megawatts of capacity already online and more under development, Mawson is positioning itself as a competitive provider of carbon-aware digital infrastructure solutions.

