Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday January 10th, 2023! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Banner for Investor Series' January 10, 2023 event in Vancouver, British Columbia

AGENDA: Tuesday, January 10:

1:00pm: Welcome, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

1:30pm: Ryan Irvine, President & CEO, KeyStone Financial (Guest Speaker)

1:50pm: Jeffrey Sherman, COO of Telescope Innovations Corp. | CSE: TELI

2:10pm: Mike Sieb, President of Getchell Gold Corp. | CSE: GTCH

2:30pm: Ryan Lewis, Founder & CEO of Kudo Snacks* | Private - Pre-IPO

*with Special Guest NBA Hall of Famer, Gary "The Glove" Payton, Ambassador & Advisor

2:50pm: Break, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

3:30pm: Paris Fathali, Fundamental Research Corp. (Guest Speaker)

3:40pm: Anna Serin, Canadian Securities Exchange "the CSE" (Guest Speaker)

3:50pm: Marc Branson, Director of First Phosphate Corp. | CSE: PHOS (listing soon)

4:10pm: Vikrant Kanyal, Co-Founder of Wild Ohio Brewing Company | Private

4:30pm: Steve Hanson, CEO of ACME Lithium Inc. | CSE: ACME

5:00pm: Networking Reception (Wrap-up, Door Prizes & Investor Networking)

6:00pm: Event Concludes

Hope to see you Tuesday!

"This will be our fourth Investor Series event in as many months, bringing investors to discover investment opportunities, to be educated and discuss market conditions and to network… in-person - finally!" states Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events. "We are excited to bring management & their teams to present and interact with a large group of investors with agnostic investing interests."

"Neil Lock and I have been working within the capital markets and venture capitalist worlds for over 16 years each. Working with great teams that have great ideas, stories and opportunities that need to get it in front of a wider audience," commented Sean Kingsley, Investor Series Partner. "The Investor Series are events that directly bridge both sides to connect, present, interact, potentially invest, and then a select group attends a VIP Dinner to open up further discussions which could lead into long-lasting relationships."

Presenting Companies :

We seek to bring quality companies to present each month. The Investor Series is not geared towards any one specific industry so you can expect to learn a lot about opportunities from different sectors.

If you are a Company that would like to present at a future Investor Series in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto with more cities being added to the roster feel free to contact Neil Lock or Sean Kingsley so they can see if your company is a right fit. We seek companies with great business plans, assets and/or products that have excellent corporate plans and achievable milestones to present. A bonus if you're seeking to raise capital through a financing/private placements.

VIP Investor Dinner:

Following the Investor Series Presentations at the Vancouver Club - the presenters along with a dozen of qualified investors, brokers, and bankers - will be attending a VIP Dinner in a private room at an undisclosed Michelin recommended restaurant. If you would like to receive an invitation to the dinner, please email Neil Lock at neil@investor.events | Dinner is restricted to 12 invited individuals.

Media Partners of the Investor Series

House Rules at the Vancouver Club

The Vancouver Club's House Rules have been established to ensure maximum enjoyment of the Club for all Members. Management asks Members and their Guests for a tasteful, well-presented, and on-brand approach to attire when visiting the Club. For a fruitful long-lasting relationship, we must note a few key House Rules for those that will be attending so we can comply with their terms and conditions of the Bylaws, House Rules, and Interim Rules.

Cell Phones & Electronic Devices

All cellphones & electronics must be silenced throughout the Club.

Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/privacy

Dress Code

Cocktail: Business Casual. Please no blue jeans, attire with logos

Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/dress

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events hosts in-person investor events & virtual investor presentations for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.

