Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 6
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 5 January 2023 was 128.04p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
06 January 2023
