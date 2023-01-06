Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2022

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 December 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,114,832.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 13.5 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.3 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.5 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.5 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.4 7 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.4 8 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.2 9 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 2.1 10 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.1 11 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.1 12 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.1 13 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 14 Barrick Gold Materials Canada 1.9 15 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.8 16 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 1.8 17 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.8 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 19 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 20 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.6 21 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.5 22 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.5 23 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 24 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.1 Total equity investments 65.3 Cash and other net assets 34.7 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2022

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 35.5 United Kingdom 10.4 Japan 9.5 Americas 7.8 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.1 Cash and other net assets 34.7 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2022

% of Net Assets Financials 25.1 Industrials 8.4 Consumer Staples 6.7 Energy 5.9 Health Care 5.0 Materials 3.7 Information Technology 3.7 Communication Services 3.5 Consumer Discretionary 1.8 Real Estate 1.5 Cash and other net assets 34.7 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

6 January 2023