PR Newswire
06.01.2023 | 15:12
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2022

PR Newswire

London, January 6

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 December 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,114,832.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*FinancialsLuxembourg13.5
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.3
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.5
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.0
5Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.5
6ENIEnergyItaly2.4
7Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.4
8Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.2
9NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.1
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
11Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.1
12General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.1
13OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.1
14Barrick GoldMaterialsCanada1.9
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.8
16AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.8
17Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.8
18SanofiHealth CareFrance1.8
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.8
20Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.6
21TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.5
22Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.5
23Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.4
24Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.1
Total equity investments65.3
Cash and other net assets34.7
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2022

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK35.5
United Kingdom10.4
Japan9.5
Americas7.8
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.1
Cash and other net assets34.7
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2022

% of Net Assets
Financials25.1
Industrials8.4
Consumer Staples6.7
Energy5.9
Health Care5.0
Materials3.7
Information Technology3.7
Communication Services3.5
Consumer Discretionary1.8
Real Estate1.5
Cash and other net assets34.7
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

6 January 2023

