Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 December 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.5m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
9.5
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.1
3
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.8
4
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.8
5
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2.1
6
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
2.0
7
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
1.9
8
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.8
9
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
1.8
10
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.7
11
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.7
12
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.7
13
Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVI
Health Care
Spain
1.6
14
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.5
15
Viscofan
Consumer Staples
Spain
1.5
16
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.5
17
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.5
18
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.4
19
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
1.4
20
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.3
21
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
|
Hong Kong
1.3
22
RTX
Industrials
United States
1.3
23
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1.2
24
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.0
25
The Magnum Ice Cream Company
Consumer Staples
Netherlands
0.2
Total equity investments
53.6
Cash and other net assets
46.4
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
24.1
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.1
Americas: Direct equities
6.3
Japan
9.5
United Kingdom
5.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan
1.3
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
46.4
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
9.5
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.1
Financials: Direct Equities
2.0
Total Financials
18.6
Consumer Staples
10.0
Industrials
8.4
Health Care
6.7
Communication Services
4.5
Energy
2.9
Consumer Discretionary
1.3
Information Technology
1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
46.4
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
23 January 2026