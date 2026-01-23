Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 December 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.5m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 9.5 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.1 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 4 Orange Communication Services France 2.8 5 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2.1 6 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 2.0 7 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.9 8 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.8 9 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.8 10 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.7 11 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.7 12 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.7 13 Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVI Health Care Spain 1.6 14 ENI Energy Italy 1.5 15 Viscofan Consumer Staples Spain 1.5 16 Sanofi Health Care France 1.5 17 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.5 18 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.4 19 Danieli Industrials Italy 1.4 20 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.3 21 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 1.3 22 RTX Industrials United States 1.3 23 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1.2 24 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 1.0 25 The Magnum Ice Cream Company Consumer Staples Netherlands 0.2 Total equity investments 53.6 Cash and other net assets 46.4 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 24.1 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.1 Americas: Direct equities 6.3 Japan 9.5 United Kingdom 5.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.3 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 46.4 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 9.5 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.1 Financials: Direct Equities 2.0 Total Financials 18.6 Consumer Staples 10.0 Industrials 8.4 Health Care 6.7 Communication Services 4.5 Energy 2.9 Consumer Discretionary 1.3 Information Technology 1.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 46.4 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

