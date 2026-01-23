Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 December 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.5m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2025

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

9.5

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.1

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.8

4

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.8

5

Carlsberg

Consumer Staples

Denmark

2.1

6

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

2.0

7

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

1.9

8

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.8

9

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

1.8

10

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.7

11

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.7

12

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.7

13

Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVI

Health Care

Spain

1.6

14

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.5

15

Viscofan

Consumer Staples

Spain

1.5

16

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.5

17

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.5

18

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.4

19

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

1.4

20

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.3

21

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

1.3

22

RTX

Industrials

United States

1.3

23

Cicor Technologies

Technology

Switzerland

1.2

24

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.0

25

The Magnum Ice Cream Company

Consumer Staples

Netherlands

0.2

Total equity investments

53.6

Cash and other net assets

46.4

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2025

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

24.1

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.1

Americas: Direct equities

6.3

Japan

9.5

United Kingdom

5.3

Asia Pacific ex Japan

1.3

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

46.4

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2025

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

9.5

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.1

Financials: Direct Equities

2.0

Total Financials

18.6

Consumer Staples

10.0

Industrials

8.4

Health Care

6.7

Communication Services

4.5

Energy

2.9

Consumer Discretionary

1.3

Information Technology

1.2

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

46.4

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

23 January 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.