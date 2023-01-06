Regulatory News:
ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
33,819 shares
€ 412,635.83
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 356
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 414
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 31,336 shares for 191,946.13
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 41,970 shares for 283,671.24
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
44,453 shares
€ 320,248.35
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 474
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 454
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 46,043 shares for 311,966.95
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 63,621 shares for 440,978.86
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
€ 600,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About ACTICOR BIOTECH
Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.
Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.
In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.
Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).
For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
830
77379
503,913.08
868
105591
724,650.10
|03/01/2022
5
154
705.32
3
558
2,577.96
|04/01/2022
3
130
611.00
|05/01/2022
9
390
1,856.40
|06/01/2022
1
1
4.70
|07/01/2022
1
116
545.20
1
107
513.60
|10/01/2022
3
273
1,310.40
|11/01/2022
3
23
110.40
|12/01/2022
1
477
2,289.60
|13/01/2022
19
2400
12,048.00
|14/01/2022
18
2436
13,860.84
|17/01/2022
21
1263
7,830.60
|18/01/2022
25
4702
31,973.60
|19/01/2022
3
800
5,520.00
|20/01/2022
3
1000
6,800.00
|21/01/2022
10
801
5,126.40
1
1
6.50
|24/01/2022
8
1700
10,234.00
|25/01/2022
12
1492
8,847.56
|26/01/2022
7
608
3,496.00
|27/01/2022
2
40
236.00
|28/01/2022
13
633
3,690.39
|31/01/2022
3
167
968.60
1
60
354.00
|01/02/2022
4
92
539.12
5
896
5,376.00
|02/02/2022
5
401
2,438.08
6
1056
6,504.96
|03/02/2022
2
709
4,211.46
2
350
2,205.00
|04/02/2022
4
300
1,830.00
|07/02/2022
5
567
3,453.03
|08/02/2022
7
490
2,959.60
1
1
6.06
|09/02/2022
6
670
4,053.50
|10/02/2022
6
210
1,264.20
1
1
6.04
|11/02/2022
4
200
1,204.00
3
148
896.88
|14/02/2022
4
326
1,939.70
1
1
6.02
|15/02/2022
5
499
2,919.15
1
1
5.90
|16/02/2022
2
46
266.80
|17/02/2022
4
401
2,325.80
1
1
5.80
|18/02/2022
9
595
3,433.15
1
1
5.80
|21/02/2022
3
306
1,744.20
|22/02/2022
3
400
2,240.00
4
315
1,795.50
|23/02/2022
1
25
141.00
10
1285
7,388.75
|24/02/2022
4
1700
9,639.00
1
500
2,870.00
|25/02/2022
2
309
1,761.30
3
481
2,760.94
|28/02/2022
13
2217
12,969.45
|01/03/2022
13
3854
24,241.66
|02/03/2022
11
4000
28,960.00
|04/03/2022
9
3500
28,000.00
|07/03/2022
9
2000
16,700.00
|08/03/2022
7
900
7,596.00
|09/03/2022
7
600
4,920.00
|10/03/2022
7
900
7,083.00
5
500
4,150.00
|11/03/2022
1
1
8.00
8
800
6,480.00
|14/03/2022
21
3250
24,472.50
|15/03/2022
2
500
3,625.00
8
1250
9,162.50
|16/03/2022
1
250
1,825.00
|17/03/2022
8
500
3,610.00
1
180
1,305.00
|18/03/2022
7
1000
7,030.00
|21/03/2022
12
939
6,441.54
1
1
7.10
|22/03/2022
8
500
3,400.00
3
200
1,380.00
|23/03/2022
5
564
3,722.40
|24/03/2022
1
1
6.70
|25/03/2022
2
436
2,851.44
2
254
1,701.80
|28/03/2022
8
1000
6,490.00
3
102
673.20
|29/03/2022
8
652
4,172.80
5
1000
6,480.00
|30/03/2022
2
17
108.80
7
1243
8,216.23
|31/03/2022
2
250
1,625.00
1
250
1,675.00
|01/04/2022
3
558
3,593.52
2
250
1,625.00
|04/04/2022
4
400
2,584.00
|05/04/2022
7
1251
8,331.66
|06/04/2022
2
350
2,334.50
1
1
6.80
|07/04/2022
2
450
2,952.00
1
149
983.40
|08/04/2022
5
320
2,076.80
2
11
72.60
|11/04/2022
3
499
3,318.35
10
1840
12,843.20
|12/04/2022
4
266
1,806.14
1
1
6.80
|13/04/2022
2
235
1,574.50
|14/04/2022
4
166
1,112.20
2
11
74.80
|19/04/2022
4
500
3,625.00
17
3455
26,707.15
|20/04/2022
8
1250
9,325.00
5
1000
7,880.00
|21/04/2022
4
371
2,808.47
11
1945
15,209.90
|22/04/2022
14
755
5,911.65
2
500
3,975.00
|25/04/2022
11
704
5,498.24
|26/04/2022
4
267
2,053.23
4
750
5,947.50
|27/04/2022
4
233
1,770.80
|28/04/2022
3
80
600.00
1
1
7.70
|29/04/2022
3
50
370.00
4
751
5,782.70
|02/05/2022
13
2100
16,884.00
|03/05/2022
2
123
1,008.60
|04/05/2022
5
261
2,088.00
9
1378
11,451.18
|05/05/2022
5
395
3,160.00
1
250
2,050.00
|06/05/2022
10
1041
8,244.72
1
1
8.20
|09/05/2022
2
210
1,617.00
3
266
2,101.40
|10/05/2022
2
126
970.20
5
228
1,778.40
|11/05/2022
3
250
1,950.00
|12/05/2022
4
251
1,932.70
1
1
7.72
|13/05/2022
4
250
1,925.00
1
250
1,950.00
|16/05/2022
10
1200
8,892.00
3
500
3,825.00
|17/05/2022
8
752
5,640.00
1
1
7.72
|18/05/2022
1
250
1,825.00
1
1
7.60
|19/05/2022
2
250
1,825.00
|20/05/2022
16
2250
15,682.50
3
251
1,807.20
|23/05/2022
5
250
1,700.00
6
162
1,117.80
|24/05/2022
2
16
107.20
2
251
1,706.80
|25/05/2022
6
1000
7,050.00
|26/05/2022
5
250
1,775.00
|27/05/2022
1
1
7.10
1
1
7.10
|30/05/2022
6
500
3,525.00
2
101
727.20
|31/05/2022
2
56
392.00
3
301
2,143.12
|01/06/2022
6
696
4,844.16
1
1
7.02
|02/06/2022
2
485
3,273.75
2
162
1,117.80
|03/06/2022
2
500
3,400.00
8
888
6,224.88
|06/06/2022
1
15
105.00
2
30
213.00
|07/06/2022
6
245
1,715.00
1
1
7.08
|08/06/2022
7
742
5,119.80
1
1
7.04
|09/06/2022
1
250
1,700.00
|10/06/2022
2
250
1,700.00
1
10
69.00
|13/06/2022
1
250
1,675.00
2
16
108.96
|14/06/2022
6
251
1,681.70
3
336
2,284.80
|15/06/2022
5
251
1,681.70
4
20
136.00
|16/06/2022
1
15
100.50
|17/06/2022
2
31
207.70
|20/06/2022
2
17
113.90
6
861
5,975.34
|21/06/2022
4
251
1,731.90
2
10
70.00
|22/06/2022
3
17
115.60
2
2
13.78
|23/06/2022
2
17
115.60
5
170
1,173.00
|24/06/2022
4
19
129.20
3
12
82.80
|27/06/2022
1
15
102.00
2
68
469.20
|28/06/2022
1
1
6.88
1
1
6.88
|29/06/2022
3
185
1,258.00
1
1
6.84
|30/06/2022
4
250
1,725.00
|01/07/2022
1
159
1,081.20
2
11
76.01
|04/07/2022
4
341
2,318.80
|05/07/2022
1
15
102.00
2
11
75.90
|06/07/2022
3
235
1,598.00
1
1
6.90
|07/07/2022
7
415
2,813.70
|
1
1
6.82
|08/07/2022
20
2781
17,742.78
5
619
4,073.02
|11/07/2022
2
500
3,025.00
5
500
3,075.00
|12/07/2022
4
501
3,056.10
1
1
6.26
|13/07/2022
3
500
3,025.00
1
1
6.20
|14/07/2022
3
500
3,000.00
|15/07/2022
4
251
1,506.00
1
1
6.06
|18/07/2022
4
251
1,506.00
1
1
6.02
|19/07/2022
1
1
6.10
|20/07/2022
1
1
5.98
2
168
1,008.00
|21/07/2022
6
321
1,916.37
2
83
498.00
|22/07/2022
3
249
1,518.90
|25/07/2022
2
251
1,506.00
1
1
6.10
|26/07/2022
9
718
4,494.68
7
1381
9,004.12
|27/07/2022
22
1712
10,186.40
3
265
1,698.65
|28/07/2022
10
500
2,925.00
2
2
12.20
|29/07/2022
2
102
612.00
|01/08/2022
6
1500
8,550.00
3
251
1,455.80
|02/08/2022
1
1
5.76
6
343
1,996.26
|04/08/2022
1
1
5.72
3
35
205.10
|05/08/2022
1
1
5.86
|08/08/2022
11
500
2,925.00
2
250
1,500.00
|09/08/2022
1
1
5.80
2
7
41.23
|10/08/2022
1
1
5.80
1
1
5.80
|11/08/2022
1
250
1,425.00
2
101
585.80
|12/08/2022
1
1
5.78
3
394
2,308.84
|16/08/2022
7
251
1,455.80
1
1
5.88
|17/08/2022
1
1
5.90
|18/08/2022
2
250
1,450.00
2
498
2,963.10
|19/08/2022
2
250
1,475.00
|22/08/2022
7
250
1,450.00
|25/08/2022
1
1
5.72
1
1
5.72
|26/08/2022
1
1
5.78
1
1
5.78
|29/08/2022
7
1691
9,469.60
3
46
262.20
|30/08/2022
1
1
5.70
|31/08/2022
4
59
330.40
1
1
5.68
|01/09/2022
4
145
826.50
|02/09/2022
2
59
339.84
|05/09/2022
1
1
5.74
1
1
5.74
|06/09/2022
7
1500
8,235.00
1
5
28.50
|07/09/2022
1
100
540.00
6
119
654.50
|08/09/2022
5
473
2,516.36
2
30
165.00
|09/09/2022
1
1
5.38
3
38
205.20
|12/09/2022
5
809
4,554.67
|13/09/2022
1
250
1,425.00
|14/09/2022
2
250
1,450.00
|15/09/2022
1
1
5.78
1
1
5.78
|16/09/2022
1
1
5.76
1
1
5.76
|19/09/2022
2
41
234.52
2
250
1,450.00
|20/09/2022
1
1
5.76
1
1
5.76
|21/09/2022
5
284
1,627.32
1
1
5.76
|22/09/2022
1
1
5.72
1
1
5.72
|23/09/2022
11
1546
8,363.86
2
15
85.50
|26/09/2022
8
668
3,547.08
|27/09/2022
3
501
2,655.30
4
544
2,970.24
|28/09/2022
2
280
1,481.20
1
1
5.40
|29/09/2022
5
162
874.80
|30/09/2022
4
87
469.80
|03/10/2022
4
221
1,215.50
|04/10/2022
1
1
5.48
3
7
38.50
|05/10/2022
1
23
126.50
|06/10/2022
1
1
5.50
1
1
5.50
|07/10/2022
4
251
1,380.50
2
51
285.60
|10/10/2022
3
290
1,597.90
|11/10/2022
1
1
5.58
1
1
5.58
|12/10/2022
3
328
1,856.48
|13/10/2022
2
251
1,405.60
3
22
125.40
|14/10/2022
1
1
5.62
1
1
5.62
|17/10/2022
4
526
2,893.00
|18/10/2022
2
438
2,382.72
3
22
123.20
|19/10/2022
5
189
1,039.50
|20/10/2022
1
1
5.46
5
15
82.50
|21/10/2022
1
18
99.00
5
73
408.80
|24/10/2022
1
100
560.00
5
454
2,569.64
|25/10/2022
1
1
5.62
2
251
1,430.70
|26/10/2022
1
45
256.50
1
250
1,450.00
|27/10/2022
1
200
1,140.00
2
250
1,450.00
|28/10/2022
4
358
2,029.86
9
1813
10,769.22
|31/10/2022
2
427
2,502.22
|01/11/2022
2
19
114.38
|02/11/2022
7
821
4,958.84
1
1
6.14
|03/11/2022
5
104
624.00
1
200
1,220.00
|04/11/2022
3
251
1,516.04
1
1
6.08
|07/11/2022
5
119
714.00
|08/11/2022
3
54
324.00
1
1
6.02
|09/11/2022
1
1
6.04
4
11
66.99
|10/11/2022
4
301
1,799.98
1
1
6.10
|11/11/2022
2
76
448.40
1
1
5.92
|14/11/2022
2
23
135.70
1
100
600.00
|15/11/2022
3
25
147.50
1
1
5.94
|16/11/2022
5
79
466.10
1
1
5.94
|17/11/2022
4
50
295.00
3
401
2,430.06
|18/11/2022
8
1420
9,002.80
|21/11/2022
9
1250
8,075.00
|22/11/2022
7
1135
7,491.00
|23/11/2022
18
2789
19,523.00
|24/11/2022
18
2386
17,036.04
|25/11/2022
9
1264
9,164.00
|28/11/2022
15
2722
20,033.92
|29/11/2022
2
324
2,326.32
19
2341
17,370.22
|30/11/2022
3
250
1,800.00
|01/12/2022
7
927
6,433.38
4
292
2,058.60
|02/12/2022
2
41
287.82
16
2386
16,797.44
|05/12/2022
3
175
1,232.00
11
1824
13,132.80
|06/12/2022
19
2249
16,777.54
|07/12/2022
4
633
4,747.50
|08/12/2022
8
854
6,507.48
|09/12/2022
5
884
6,656.52
|12/12/2022
2
250
1,850.00
|13/12/2022
8
353
2,601.61
|14/12/2022
6
898
6,438.66
1
1
7.32
|15/12/2022
3
66
466.62
1
1
7.08
|16/12/2022
11
1301
9,067.97
3
501
3,501.99
|19/12/2022
2
53
365.17
6
500
3,495.00
|20/12/2022
6
34
235.28
3
750
5,287.50
|21/12/2022
1
1
7.08
1
1
7.08
|22/12/2022
4
495
3,474.90
1
1
7.04
|23/12/2022
6
503
3,556.21
|27/12/2022
7
1000
7,350.00
14
1803
13,360.23
|28/12/2022
1
1
7.10
|29/12/2022
4
499
3,517.95
1
85
603.50
|30/12/2022
2
16
111.68
3
62
437.72
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005290/en/
Contacts:
ACTICOR BIOTECH
Gilles AVENARD, MD
CEO and Founder
gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com
T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13
Sophie BINAY, PhD
General Manager and CSO
Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com
T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13
NewCap
Mathilde BOHIN Quentin MASSÉ
Investor Relations
acticor@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95
NewCap
Arthur ROUILLÉ
Media Relations
acticor@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15