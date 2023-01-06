Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

33,819 shares

€ 412,635.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 356

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 414

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 31,336 shares for 191,946.13

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 41,970 shares for 283,671.24

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

44,453 shares

€ 320,248.35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 474

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 454

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 46,043 shares for 311,966.95

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 63,621 shares for 440,978.86

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 600,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 830 77379 503,913.08 868 105591 724,650.10 03/01/2022 5 154 705.32 3 558 2,577.96 04/01/2022 3 130 611.00 05/01/2022 9 390 1,856.40 06/01/2022 1 1 4.70 07/01/2022 1 116 545.20 1 107 513.60 10/01/2022 3 273 1,310.40 11/01/2022 3 23 110.40 12/01/2022 1 477 2,289.60 13/01/2022 19 2400 12,048.00 14/01/2022 18 2436 13,860.84 17/01/2022 21 1263 7,830.60 18/01/2022 25 4702 31,973.60 19/01/2022 3 800 5,520.00 20/01/2022 3 1000 6,800.00 21/01/2022 10 801 5,126.40 1 1 6.50 24/01/2022 8 1700 10,234.00 25/01/2022 12 1492 8,847.56 26/01/2022 7 608 3,496.00 27/01/2022 2 40 236.00 28/01/2022 13 633 3,690.39 31/01/2022 3 167 968.60 1 60 354.00 01/02/2022 4 92 539.12 5 896 5,376.00 02/02/2022 5 401 2,438.08 6 1056 6,504.96 03/02/2022 2 709 4,211.46 2 350 2,205.00 04/02/2022 4 300 1,830.00 07/02/2022 5 567 3,453.03 08/02/2022 7 490 2,959.60 1 1 6.06 09/02/2022 6 670 4,053.50 10/02/2022 6 210 1,264.20 1 1 6.04 11/02/2022 4 200 1,204.00 3 148 896.88 14/02/2022 4 326 1,939.70 1 1 6.02 15/02/2022 5 499 2,919.15 1 1 5.90 16/02/2022 2 46 266.80 17/02/2022 4 401 2,325.80 1 1 5.80 18/02/2022 9 595 3,433.15 1 1 5.80 21/02/2022 3 306 1,744.20 22/02/2022 3 400 2,240.00 4 315 1,795.50 23/02/2022 1 25 141.00 10 1285 7,388.75 24/02/2022 4 1700 9,639.00 1 500 2,870.00 25/02/2022 2 309 1,761.30 3 481 2,760.94 28/02/2022 13 2217 12,969.45 01/03/2022 13 3854 24,241.66 02/03/2022 11 4000 28,960.00 04/03/2022 9 3500 28,000.00 07/03/2022 9 2000 16,700.00 08/03/2022 7 900 7,596.00 09/03/2022 7 600 4,920.00 10/03/2022 7 900 7,083.00 5 500 4,150.00 11/03/2022 1 1 8.00 8 800 6,480.00 14/03/2022 21 3250 24,472.50 15/03/2022 2 500 3,625.00 8 1250 9,162.50 16/03/2022 1 250 1,825.00 17/03/2022 8 500 3,610.00 1 180 1,305.00 18/03/2022 7 1000 7,030.00 21/03/2022 12 939 6,441.54 1 1 7.10 22/03/2022 8 500 3,400.00 3 200 1,380.00 23/03/2022 5 564 3,722.40 24/03/2022 1 1 6.70 25/03/2022 2 436 2,851.44 2 254 1,701.80 28/03/2022 8 1000 6,490.00 3 102 673.20 29/03/2022 8 652 4,172.80 5 1000 6,480.00 30/03/2022 2 17 108.80 7 1243 8,216.23 31/03/2022 2 250 1,625.00 1 250 1,675.00 01/04/2022 3 558 3,593.52 2 250 1,625.00 04/04/2022 4 400 2,584.00 05/04/2022 7 1251 8,331.66 06/04/2022 2 350 2,334.50 1 1 6.80 07/04/2022 2 450 2,952.00 1 149 983.40 08/04/2022 5 320 2,076.80 2 11 72.60 11/04/2022 3 499 3,318.35 10 1840 12,843.20 12/04/2022 4 266 1,806.14 1 1 6.80 13/04/2022 2 235 1,574.50 14/04/2022 4 166 1,112.20 2 11 74.80 19/04/2022 4 500 3,625.00 17 3455 26,707.15 20/04/2022 8 1250 9,325.00 5 1000 7,880.00 21/04/2022 4 371 2,808.47 11 1945 15,209.90 22/04/2022 14 755 5,911.65 2 500 3,975.00 25/04/2022 11 704 5,498.24 26/04/2022 4 267 2,053.23 4 750 5,947.50 27/04/2022 4 233 1,770.80 28/04/2022 3 80 600.00 1 1 7.70 29/04/2022 3 50 370.00 4 751 5,782.70 02/05/2022 13 2100 16,884.00 03/05/2022 2 123 1,008.60 04/05/2022 5 261 2,088.00 9 1378 11,451.18 05/05/2022 5 395 3,160.00 1 250 2,050.00 06/05/2022 10 1041 8,244.72 1 1 8.20 09/05/2022 2 210 1,617.00 3 266 2,101.40 10/05/2022 2 126 970.20 5 228 1,778.40 11/05/2022 3 250 1,950.00 12/05/2022 4 251 1,932.70 1 1 7.72 13/05/2022 4 250 1,925.00 1 250 1,950.00 16/05/2022 10 1200 8,892.00 3 500 3,825.00 17/05/2022 8 752 5,640.00 1 1 7.72 18/05/2022 1 250 1,825.00 1 1 7.60 19/05/2022 2 250 1,825.00 20/05/2022 16 2250 15,682.50 3 251 1,807.20 23/05/2022 5 250 1,700.00 6 162 1,117.80 24/05/2022 2 16 107.20 2 251 1,706.80 25/05/2022 6 1000 7,050.00 26/05/2022 5 250 1,775.00 27/05/2022 1 1 7.10 1 1 7.10 30/05/2022 6 500 3,525.00 2 101 727.20 31/05/2022 2 56 392.00 3 301 2,143.12 01/06/2022 6 696 4,844.16 1 1 7.02 02/06/2022 2 485 3,273.75 2 162 1,117.80 03/06/2022 2 500 3,400.00 8 888 6,224.88 06/06/2022 1 15 105.00 2 30 213.00 07/06/2022 6 245 1,715.00 1 1 7.08 08/06/2022 7 742 5,119.80 1 1 7.04 09/06/2022 1 250 1,700.00 10/06/2022 2 250 1,700.00 1 10 69.00 13/06/2022 1 250 1,675.00 2 16 108.96 14/06/2022 6 251 1,681.70 3 336 2,284.80 15/06/2022 5 251 1,681.70 4 20 136.00 16/06/2022 1 15 100.50 17/06/2022 2 31 207.70 20/06/2022 2 17 113.90 6 861 5,975.34 21/06/2022 4 251 1,731.90 2 10 70.00 22/06/2022 3 17 115.60 2 2 13.78 23/06/2022 2 17 115.60 5 170 1,173.00 24/06/2022 4 19 129.20 3 12 82.80 27/06/2022 1 15 102.00 2 68 469.20 28/06/2022 1 1 6.88 1 1 6.88 29/06/2022 3 185 1,258.00 1 1 6.84 30/06/2022 4 250 1,725.00 01/07/2022 1 159 1,081.20 2 11 76.01 04/07/2022 4 341 2,318.80 05/07/2022 1 15 102.00 2 11 75.90 06/07/2022 3 235 1,598.00 1 1 6.90 07/07/2022 7 415 2,813.70 1 1 6.82 08/07/2022 20 2781 17,742.78 5 619 4,073.02 11/07/2022 2 500 3,025.00 5 500 3,075.00 12/07/2022 4 501 3,056.10 1 1 6.26 13/07/2022 3 500 3,025.00 1 1 6.20 14/07/2022 3 500 3,000.00 15/07/2022 4 251 1,506.00 1 1 6.06 18/07/2022 4 251 1,506.00 1 1 6.02 19/07/2022 1 1 6.10 20/07/2022 1 1 5.98 2 168 1,008.00 21/07/2022 6 321 1,916.37 2 83 498.00 22/07/2022 3 249 1,518.90 25/07/2022 2 251 1,506.00 1 1 6.10 26/07/2022 9 718 4,494.68 7 1381 9,004.12 27/07/2022 22 1712 10,186.40 3 265 1,698.65 28/07/2022 10 500 2,925.00 2 2 12.20 29/07/2022 2 102 612.00 01/08/2022 6 1500 8,550.00 3 251 1,455.80 02/08/2022 1 1 5.76 6 343 1,996.26 04/08/2022 1 1 5.72 3 35 205.10 05/08/2022 1 1 5.86 08/08/2022 11 500 2,925.00 2 250 1,500.00 09/08/2022 1 1 5.80 2 7 41.23 10/08/2022 1 1 5.80 1 1 5.80 11/08/2022 1 250 1,425.00 2 101 585.80 12/08/2022 1 1 5.78 3 394 2,308.84 16/08/2022 7 251 1,455.80 1 1 5.88 17/08/2022 1 1 5.90 18/08/2022 2 250 1,450.00 2 498 2,963.10 19/08/2022 2 250 1,475.00 22/08/2022 7 250 1,450.00 25/08/2022 1 1 5.72 1 1 5.72 26/08/2022 1 1 5.78 1 1 5.78 29/08/2022 7 1691 9,469.60 3 46 262.20 30/08/2022 1 1 5.70 31/08/2022 4 59 330.40 1 1 5.68 01/09/2022 4 145 826.50 02/09/2022 2 59 339.84 05/09/2022 1 1 5.74 1 1 5.74 06/09/2022 7 1500 8,235.00 1 5 28.50 07/09/2022 1 100 540.00 6 119 654.50 08/09/2022 5 473 2,516.36 2 30 165.00 09/09/2022 1 1 5.38 3 38 205.20 12/09/2022 5 809 4,554.67 13/09/2022 1 250 1,425.00 14/09/2022 2 250 1,450.00 15/09/2022 1 1 5.78 1 1 5.78 16/09/2022 1 1 5.76 1 1 5.76 19/09/2022 2 41 234.52 2 250 1,450.00 20/09/2022 1 1 5.76 1 1 5.76 21/09/2022 5 284 1,627.32 1 1 5.76 22/09/2022 1 1 5.72 1 1 5.72 23/09/2022 11 1546 8,363.86 2 15 85.50 26/09/2022 8 668 3,547.08 27/09/2022 3 501 2,655.30 4 544 2,970.24 28/09/2022 2 280 1,481.20 1 1 5.40 29/09/2022 5 162 874.80 30/09/2022 4 87 469.80 03/10/2022 4 221 1,215.50 04/10/2022 1 1 5.48 3 7 38.50 05/10/2022 1 23 126.50 06/10/2022 1 1 5.50 1 1 5.50 07/10/2022 4 251 1,380.50 2 51 285.60 10/10/2022 3 290 1,597.90 11/10/2022 1 1 5.58 1 1 5.58 12/10/2022 3 328 1,856.48 13/10/2022 2 251 1,405.60 3 22 125.40 14/10/2022 1 1 5.62 1 1 5.62 17/10/2022 4 526 2,893.00 18/10/2022 2 438 2,382.72 3 22 123.20 19/10/2022 5 189 1,039.50 20/10/2022 1 1 5.46 5 15 82.50 21/10/2022 1 18 99.00 5 73 408.80 24/10/2022 1 100 560.00 5 454 2,569.64 25/10/2022 1 1 5.62 2 251 1,430.70 26/10/2022 1 45 256.50 1 250 1,450.00 27/10/2022 1 200 1,140.00 2 250 1,450.00 28/10/2022 4 358 2,029.86 9 1813 10,769.22 31/10/2022 2 427 2,502.22 01/11/2022 2 19 114.38 02/11/2022 7 821 4,958.84 1 1 6.14 03/11/2022 5 104 624.00 1 200 1,220.00 04/11/2022 3 251 1,516.04 1 1 6.08 07/11/2022 5 119 714.00 08/11/2022 3 54 324.00 1 1 6.02 09/11/2022 1 1 6.04 4 11 66.99 10/11/2022 4 301 1,799.98 1 1 6.10 11/11/2022 2 76 448.40 1 1 5.92 14/11/2022 2 23 135.70 1 100 600.00 15/11/2022 3 25 147.50 1 1 5.94 16/11/2022 5 79 466.10 1 1 5.94 17/11/2022 4 50 295.00 3 401 2,430.06 18/11/2022 8 1420 9,002.80 21/11/2022 9 1250 8,075.00 22/11/2022 7 1135 7,491.00 23/11/2022 18 2789 19,523.00 24/11/2022 18 2386 17,036.04 25/11/2022 9 1264 9,164.00 28/11/2022 15 2722 20,033.92 29/11/2022 2 324 2,326.32 19 2341 17,370.22 30/11/2022 3 250 1,800.00 01/12/2022 7 927 6,433.38 4 292 2,058.60 02/12/2022 2 41 287.82 16 2386 16,797.44 05/12/2022 3 175 1,232.00 11 1824 13,132.80 06/12/2022 19 2249 16,777.54 07/12/2022 4 633 4,747.50 08/12/2022 8 854 6,507.48 09/12/2022 5 884 6,656.52 12/12/2022 2 250 1,850.00 13/12/2022 8 353 2,601.61 14/12/2022 6 898 6,438.66 1 1 7.32 15/12/2022 3 66 466.62 1 1 7.08 16/12/2022 11 1301 9,067.97 3 501 3,501.99 19/12/2022 2 53 365.17 6 500 3,495.00 20/12/2022 6 34 235.28 3 750 5,287.50 21/12/2022 1 1 7.08 1 1 7.08 22/12/2022 4 495 3,474.90 1 1 7.04 23/12/2022 6 503 3,556.21 27/12/2022 7 1000 7,350.00 14 1803 13,360.23 28/12/2022 1 1 7.10 29/12/2022 4 499 3,517.95 1 85 603.50 30/12/2022 2 16 111.68 3 62 437.72

