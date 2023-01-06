Leading Cross-Border Retail Search Engine Offers Flexible Payment Option for Over 100 Million Unique Products

Kuwait City, Kuwait--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Leading cross-border retail search engine, Ubuy, has announced the launch of its buy now pay later service in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Tamara. The service allows customers in these countries to shop for over 100 million unique products on the Ubuy platform and pay for them at a later date in installments. This flexible payment option makes it easier for customers to plan their budgets and keep track of their money, giving them more freedom and convenience.

"We are excited to offer our customers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia the convenience and flexibility of buy now pay later," said Faizan, Media Spokesperson of Ubuy. "Our goal is to improve the shopping experience for our customers, and we believe this new service will do just that."

Ubuy, which serves over 180 countries, has a reputation for providing its customers with brand-new, unique products from top international brands in the US, UK, and other countries. With a wide range of products and features, including the ability to filter searches by price, color, size, and more, as well as customer reviews, Ubuy makes it easy for customers to find exactly what they're looking for. In addition to its extensive product selection, the platform also offers fast, reliable shipping and secure payment options.

"Our team has worked hard to create a user-friendly platform that offers something for everyone," said a media spokesperson for Ubuy. "Whether you're looking for the latest gadgets, home goods, or fashion items, Ubuy has it all."

Ubuy plans to expand its buy now pay later service to other countries in the future.

About Ubuy:

Founded in 2012, Ubuy is a leading cross-border retail search engine that connects customers to over 100 million unique products from top international brands. Committed to providing the best possible shopping experience for its customers, Ubuy is building a connected world where quality brands are just a tap away. The launch of its buy now pay later service in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia is just the latest in a series of innovations that have helped the company stand out in the crowded online retail market.

