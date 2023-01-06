Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 31 December 2022: 46,744 Antin shares and €846,816
- Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2022: 3,471
- Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2022: 3,745
- Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2022: 366,546 shares for €8,909,275
- Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2022: 369,441 shares for €9,072,515
As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
July 2022
01/07/2022
2,501
21
55,798
3,751
34
85,022
04/07/2022
3,583
21
79,526
1
1
23
05/07/2022
3,050
18
68,027
7,968
64
178,262
06/07/2022
2
2
46
3,910
34
91,047
07/07/2022
1,840
18
43,738
3,125
40
75,020
08/07/2022
5,000
48
119,231
11/07/2022
6,750
41
155,668
8,000
73
185,486
12/07/2022
1,570
17
36,895
3,839
43
90,922
13/07/2022
5,050
59
119,161
1,326
12
31,398
14/07/2022
6,372
62
147,854
2,504
32
58,659
15/07/2022
3,350
41
76,682
4,800
46
110,334
18/07/2022
1
1
23
5,136
61
123,306
19/07/2022
4,833
36
116,883
6,250
64
153,175
20/07/2022
5,164
49
131,951
5,146
56
131,841
21/07/2022
5,600
38
143,881
5,600
62
144,075
22/07/2022
3,087
29
80,496
3,750
35
98,550
25/07/2022
3,750
54
99,085
2,916
27
77,316
26/07/2022
1,800
14
47,683
4,400
35
116,666
27/07/2022
3,181
36
84,945
3,081
38
83,156
28/07/2022
2,605
35
71,374
7,835
71
216,371
29/07/2022
4,496
53
129,907
August 2022
01/08/2022
5,300
60
156,213
5,370
61
158,752
02/08/2022
7,501
56
217,905
1
1
30
03/08/2022
4,971
62
143,528
04/08/2022
564
12
16,639
6,260
61
184,752
05/08/2022
3,500
46
103,290
4,050
48
120,040
08/08/2022
2,700
21
78,390
3,828
43
111,449
09/08/2022
2,512
36
73,954
3,712
49
110,044
10/08/2022
3,330
56
98,663
6,000
64
179,062
11/08/2022
4,096
53
125,471
2,371
32
72,877
12/08/2022
2,749
63
84,200
3,526
45
108,078
15/08/2022
1,525
16
47,160
5,443
61
169,487
16/08/2022
3,614
28
113,756
5,500
51
173,915
17/08/2022
5,000
38
159,650
1,605
25
51,681
18/08/2022
6,200
70
194,622
5,010
53
157,737
19/08/2022
3,837
42
117,610
3,387
47
104,451
22/08/2022
6,650
56
198,275
23/08/2022
1,750
18
45,680
335
5
8,827
24/08/2022
2,905
25
74,909
510
3
13,235
25/08/2022
1,829
21
48,738
26/08/2022
1,250
11
33,325
1,610
17
43,666
29/08/2022
1,396
11
36,298
1,396
25
36,587
30/08/2022
500
5
13,160
1,850
17
49,101
31/08/2022
2,540
39
67,613
2,475
24
66,239
September 2022
01/09/2022
5,365
43
140,956
02/09/2022
500
2
12,930
5,865
64
154,825
05/09/2022
2,600
25
68,246
467
6
12,368
06/09/2022
4,750
22
126,725
07/09/2022
1,895
21
50,636
1,395
12
37,783
08/09/2022
2,321
16
63,954
4,501
44
124,839
09/09/2022
1
1
28
12/09/2022
4,750
37
135,550
13/09/2022
5,187
37
148,531
1,463
10
42,512
14/09/2022
7,114
54
187,041
4,350
40
117,198
15/09/2022
5,500
51
146,145
3,000
22
80,624
16/09/2022
8,000
57
206,905
250
3
6,595
19/09/2022
8,000
64
195,605
20/09/2022
6,750
69
154,210
250
2
5,885
21/09/2022
507
14
11,133
500
6
11,055
22/09/2022
6,250
57
133,689
3,000
25
64,804
23/09/2022
3,250
27
65,833
26/09/2022
1,250
14
24,513
1,250
8
24,908
27/09/2022
1,475
14
30,159
28/09/2022
4,251
42
84,065
1,993
19
40,015
29/09/2022
1,605
12
31,984
626
5
12,584
30/09/2022
4,000
39
83,146
October 2022
03/10/2022
1,150
8
23,930
4
1
86
04/10/2022
5,350
60
119,191
05/10/2022
2,350
14
53,377
2,100
23
48,269
06/10/2022
3,500
32
78,276
600
11
13,775
07/10/2022
1,250
9
27,010
57
2
1,268
10/10/2022
3,000
20
63,345
350
2
7,469
11/10/2022
5,110
26
104,544
1
1
21
12/10/2022
5,500
34
109,460
2,000
5
40,721
13/10/2022
2,000
13
38,745
2,350
14
46,769
14/10/2022
1,750
21
34,805
1,100
17
22,551
17/10/2022
2,000
15
39,665
10,915
84
225,464
18/10/2022
1
1
21
1,732
18
37,091
19/10/2022
3,251
26
67,644
1
1
21
20/10/2022
500
2
10,100
500
5
10,215
21/10/2022
1,714
13
35,304
2,214
23
45,984
24/10/2022
500
7
10,380
2,653
24
56,224
25/10/2022
6,600
65
145,194
26/10/2022
1,100
13
24,902
2,404
19
55,299
27/10/2022
1,250
11
28,675
1,300
15
30,136
28/10/2022
3,817
33
86,546
5
1
116
31/10/2022
2,000
18
44,550
November 2022
01/11/2022
1
1
22
2,376
21
53,507
02/11/2022
600
6
13,523
03/11/2022
3,000
29
65,645
850
10
18,679
04/11/2022
1,617
12
35,742
07/11/2022
3,000
29
65,345
2
2
44
08/11/2022
350
2
7,504
2,850
16
62,558
09/11/2022
1
1
22
1,851
19
41,658
10/11/2022
4,475
59
99,132
6,451
59
145,898
11/11/2022
1
1
23
5,351
42
126,545
14/11/2022
3,000
29
71,148
2,658
37
63,761
15/11/2022
4,056
40
95,022
3,850
52
91,040
16/11/2022
6,750
68
153,890
3
1
70
17/11/2022
2,000
18
44,225
1,975
33
44,280
18/11/2022
750
4
16,440
4,500
53
102,580
21/11/2022
3,643
31
82,775
5,500
66
125,736
22/11/2022
5,200
40
118,320
5,200
45
118,376
23/11/2022
5,815
49
130,332
24/11/2022
1
1
22
5,000
52
111,925
25/11/2022
5,600
55
127,145
2,222
26
50,807
28/11/2022
3,750
42
83,678
3,449
48
77,253
29/11/2022
5,238
51
114,394
3,985
41
87,794
30/11/2022
425
3
9,231
5,115
54
112,192
December 2022
01/12/2022
2,115
22
47,799
6,504
50
147,624
02/12/2022
7,000
51
159,730
1,021
9
23,507
05/12/2022
4,850
50
107,935
4,950
75
110,560
06/12/2022
4,651
54
102,440
4,651
31
102,506
07/12/2022
5,250
59
114,551
2,090
25
46,317
08/12/2022
2,547
25
53,605
102
3
2,158
09/12/2022
555
5
11,753
5,300
52
112,446
12/12/2022
2,215
25
46,861
6,100
64
130,902
13/12/2022
2,500
28
54,575
6,255
46
139,284
14/12/2022
6,105
70
140,899
1,600
24
37,190
15/12/2022
6,593
73
143,319
3,726
64
81,603
16/12/2022
3,250
18
67,533
19/12/2022
2,875
21
59,257
20/12/2022
2,328
27
47,479
1
1
21
21/12/2022
1,500
24
30,570
22/12/2022
1,501
21
30,771
751
10
15,636
23/12/2022
462
7
9,471
2,501
19
51,780
27/12/2022
3,470
34
71,546
3,470
17
71,722
28/12/2022
1,501
8
30,576
1,501
4
30,651
29/12/2022
2,500
30
51,024
30/12/2022
2,000
17
40,711
1,644
16
33,538
2nd-HALF 2022
366,546
3,471
8,909,275
369,441
3,745
9,072,515
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €29bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 190 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)
Contacts:
Media
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com
Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14