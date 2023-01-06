Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 31 December 2022: 46,744 Antin shares and €846,816

46,744 Antin shares and €846,816 Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2022: 3,471

3,471 Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2022: 3,745

3,745 Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2022: 366,546 shares for €8,909,275

366,546 shares for €8,909,275 Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2022: 369,441 shares for €9,072,515

As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of

shares Number of

transactions Traded

volume in

EUR Quantity of

shares Number of

transactions Traded

volume in

EUR July 2022 01/07/2022 2,501 21 55,798 3,751 34 85,022 04/07/2022 3,583 21 79,526 1 1 23 05/07/2022 3,050 18 68,027 7,968 64 178,262 06/07/2022 2 2 46 3,910 34 91,047 07/07/2022 1,840 18 43,738 3,125 40 75,020 08/07/2022 5,000 48 119,231 11/07/2022 6,750 41 155,668 8,000 73 185,486 12/07/2022 1,570 17 36,895 3,839 43 90,922 13/07/2022 5,050 59 119,161 1,326 12 31,398 14/07/2022 6,372 62 147,854 2,504 32 58,659 15/07/2022 3,350 41 76,682 4,800 46 110,334 18/07/2022 1 1 23 5,136 61 123,306 19/07/2022 4,833 36 116,883 6,250 64 153,175 20/07/2022 5,164 49 131,951 5,146 56 131,841 21/07/2022 5,600 38 143,881 5,600 62 144,075 22/07/2022 3,087 29 80,496 3,750 35 98,550 25/07/2022 3,750 54 99,085 2,916 27 77,316 26/07/2022 1,800 14 47,683 4,400 35 116,666 27/07/2022 3,181 36 84,945 3,081 38 83,156 28/07/2022 2,605 35 71,374 7,835 71 216,371 29/07/2022 4,496 53 129,907 August 2022 01/08/2022 5,300 60 156,213 5,370 61 158,752 02/08/2022 7,501 56 217,905 1 1 30 03/08/2022 4,971 62 143,528 04/08/2022 564 12 16,639 6,260 61 184,752 05/08/2022 3,500 46 103,290 4,050 48 120,040 08/08/2022 2,700 21 78,390 3,828 43 111,449 09/08/2022 2,512 36 73,954 3,712 49 110,044 10/08/2022 3,330 56 98,663 6,000 64 179,062 11/08/2022 4,096 53 125,471 2,371 32 72,877 12/08/2022 2,749 63 84,200 3,526 45 108,078 15/08/2022 1,525 16 47,160 5,443 61 169,487 16/08/2022 3,614 28 113,756 5,500 51 173,915 17/08/2022 5,000 38 159,650 1,605 25 51,681 18/08/2022 6,200 70 194,622 5,010 53 157,737 19/08/2022 3,837 42 117,610 3,387 47 104,451 22/08/2022 6,650 56 198,275 23/08/2022 1,750 18 45,680 335 5 8,827 24/08/2022 2,905 25 74,909 510 3 13,235 25/08/2022 1,829 21 48,738 26/08/2022 1,250 11 33,325 1,610 17 43,666 29/08/2022 1,396 11 36,298 1,396 25 36,587 30/08/2022 500 5 13,160 1,850 17 49,101 31/08/2022 2,540 39 67,613 2,475 24 66,239 September 2022 01/09/2022 5,365 43 140,956 02/09/2022 500 2 12,930 5,865 64 154,825 05/09/2022 2,600 25 68,246 467 6 12,368 06/09/2022 4,750 22 126,725 07/09/2022 1,895 21 50,636 1,395 12 37,783 08/09/2022 2,321 16 63,954 4,501 44 124,839 09/09/2022 1 1 28 12/09/2022 4,750 37 135,550 13/09/2022 5,187 37 148,531 1,463 10 42,512 14/09/2022 7,114 54 187,041 4,350 40 117,198 15/09/2022 5,500 51 146,145 3,000 22 80,624 16/09/2022 8,000 57 206,905 250 3 6,595 19/09/2022 8,000 64 195,605 20/09/2022 6,750 69 154,210 250 2 5,885 21/09/2022 507 14 11,133 500 6 11,055 22/09/2022 6,250 57 133,689 3,000 25 64,804 23/09/2022 3,250 27 65,833 26/09/2022 1,250 14 24,513 1,250 8 24,908 27/09/2022 1,475 14 30,159 28/09/2022 4,251 42 84,065 1,993 19 40,015 29/09/2022 1,605 12 31,984 626 5 12,584 30/09/2022 4,000 39 83,146 October 2022 03/10/2022 1,150 8 23,930 4 1 86 04/10/2022 5,350 60 119,191 05/10/2022 2,350 14 53,377 2,100 23 48,269 06/10/2022 3,500 32 78,276 600 11 13,775 07/10/2022 1,250 9 27,010 57 2 1,268 10/10/2022 3,000 20 63,345 350 2 7,469 11/10/2022 5,110 26 104,544 1 1 21 12/10/2022 5,500 34 109,460 2,000 5 40,721 13/10/2022 2,000 13 38,745 2,350 14 46,769 14/10/2022 1,750 21 34,805 1,100 17 22,551 17/10/2022 2,000 15 39,665 10,915 84 225,464 18/10/2022 1 1 21 1,732 18 37,091 19/10/2022 3,251 26 67,644 1 1 21 20/10/2022 500 2 10,100 500 5 10,215 21/10/2022 1,714 13 35,304 2,214 23 45,984 24/10/2022 500 7 10,380 2,653 24 56,224 25/10/2022 6,600 65 145,194 26/10/2022 1,100 13 24,902 2,404 19 55,299 27/10/2022 1,250 11 28,675 1,300 15 30,136 28/10/2022 3,817 33 86,546 5 1 116 31/10/2022 2,000 18 44,550 November 2022 01/11/2022 1 1 22 2,376 21 53,507 02/11/2022 600 6 13,523 03/11/2022 3,000 29 65,645 850 10 18,679 04/11/2022 1,617 12 35,742 07/11/2022 3,000 29 65,345 2 2 44 08/11/2022 350 2 7,504 2,850 16 62,558 09/11/2022 1 1 22 1,851 19 41,658 10/11/2022 4,475 59 99,132 6,451 59 145,898 11/11/2022 1 1 23 5,351 42 126,545 14/11/2022 3,000 29 71,148 2,658 37 63,761 15/11/2022 4,056 40 95,022 3,850 52 91,040 16/11/2022 6,750 68 153,890 3 1 70 17/11/2022 2,000 18 44,225 1,975 33 44,280 18/11/2022 750 4 16,440 4,500 53 102,580 21/11/2022 3,643 31 82,775 5,500 66 125,736 22/11/2022 5,200 40 118,320 5,200 45 118,376 23/11/2022 5,815 49 130,332 24/11/2022 1 1 22 5,000 52 111,925 25/11/2022 5,600 55 127,145 2,222 26 50,807 28/11/2022 3,750 42 83,678 3,449 48 77,253 29/11/2022 5,238 51 114,394 3,985 41 87,794 30/11/2022 425 3 9,231 5,115 54 112,192 December 2022 01/12/2022 2,115 22 47,799 6,504 50 147,624 02/12/2022 7,000 51 159,730 1,021 9 23,507 05/12/2022 4,850 50 107,935 4,950 75 110,560 06/12/2022 4,651 54 102,440 4,651 31 102,506 07/12/2022 5,250 59 114,551 2,090 25 46,317 08/12/2022 2,547 25 53,605 102 3 2,158 09/12/2022 555 5 11,753 5,300 52 112,446 12/12/2022 2,215 25 46,861 6,100 64 130,902 13/12/2022 2,500 28 54,575 6,255 46 139,284 14/12/2022 6,105 70 140,899 1,600 24 37,190 15/12/2022 6,593 73 143,319 3,726 64 81,603 16/12/2022 3,250 18 67,533 19/12/2022 2,875 21 59,257 20/12/2022 2,328 27 47,479 1 1 21 21/12/2022 1,500 24 30,570 22/12/2022 1,501 21 30,771 751 10 15,636 23/12/2022 462 7 9,471 2,501 19 51,780 27/12/2022 3,470 34 71,546 3,470 17 71,722 28/12/2022 1,501 8 30,576 1,501 4 30,651 29/12/2022 2,500 30 51,024 30/12/2022 2,000 17 40,711 1,644 16 33,538 2nd-HALF 2022 366,546 3,471 8,909,275 369,441 3,745 9,072,515

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €29bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 190 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14