CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today that it has begun the final phase of its campus upgrade and improvements program that includes the comprehensive renovation of Building 3000 at Cathedral Square, a three-building office campus in Guildford, United Kingdom. Buildings 1000 and 2000, which were remodeled in 2017, have achieved a "Very Good" rating under BREEAM.

Building 3000 is a three-story space that is being repositioned into Grade A creative office with approximately 45,000 square feet of modern workspace with an emphasis on supporting the wellbeing health and productivity of its tenants. The building will also include a significant focus on outdoor amenities, such as green landscaping, a balcony, and an expansive rooftop terrace-the only office building in Guildford with rooftop access. In addition, the building's new design will feature outdoor recreational facilities and fitness programs.

Building 3000 is targeting an "Excellent" BREEAM rating, EPC B rating, and a Fitwel two star rating. Upon its anticipated completion in the third quarter of 2023, we believe that it will be the newest, and most sustainable buildings in the Guildford area and the only one to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating in Guildford.

"CIM Group is committed to delivering a best-in-class building at Cathedral Square. Our approach includes an emphasis on outdoor amenities and recreation, such as the addition of a rooftop deck, and our pursuit of the BREEAM Excellent classification which will be a first in Guildford," said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

In addition to Building 3000, CIM Group is completing the addition of new amenities serving all tenants of Cathedral Square including an outdoor running track, a collaborative open atrium space, yoga studio, on-site café, changing rooms and shower facilities, bicycle storage and free electric bike share, EV charging points, and a complimentary shuttle bus. The property also hosts a range of classes, services, and events with an emphasis on wellness, drop-in retail shops, and more.

Cathedral Square benefits from easy access to the A3, a major regional thoroughfare and connector to London, and proximity to the University of Surrey, Guildford town center, Guildford Mainline Railway Station, and Heathrow Airport. Cathedral Square is also situated near the area's shopping and dining districts as well as the city's numerous leisure and recreation options.

CIM Group acquired Cathedral Square in October 2021, led by its London-based team which is pursuing well-located office, residential, retail, and logistics properties in select metropolitan markets that have strong demographics, are well served by public transportation, and have significant knowledge-based economies such as those underpinned by academia, scientific research, intellectual property development, or technology hubs.

