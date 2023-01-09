- Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
- Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris
Regulatory News:
Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) (Paris:ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.
As of December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,729 shares
- 563,058.69
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,611
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,795
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 121,664 shares for 3,628,198.45
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 120,735 shares for 3,565,927.25
For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 2,800 shares
- 125,330.9
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 717
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 822
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 33,121 shares for 1,153,378.5
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 33,969 shares for 1,191,814.24
At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 2,048 shares
- 151,529.34
It is also reminded that on October 11, 2022, Carbios has increased, by 500,000 (five hundred thousand), the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with Natixis Oddo BHF1
The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
About Carbios
Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution. Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.
In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.
The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.
For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios
Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
1 Cf. October 12, 2022 press release
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation is for information purposes only.
In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail
APPENDIX
Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Equity purchased in euros
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Equity sold in euros
Total
3 611
121 664
3 628 198,45
Total
3 795
120 735
3 565 927,25
01/07/2022
11
600
17 566,00
01/07/2022
2
200
5 950,00
04/07/2022
12
400
11 626,00
04/07/2022
1
100
2 950,00
05/07/2022
12
600
17 346,00
05/07/2022
10
362
10 537,36
06/07/2022
10
700
19 910,00
06/07/2022
1
100
2 900,00
07/07/2022
0
0
0,00
07/07/2022
16
838
24 609,72
08/07/2022
5
300
8 880,00
08/07/2022
7
300
9 070,00
11/07/2022
10
401
11 965,60
11/07/2022
0
0
0,00
12/07/2022
7
499
14 560,40
12/07/2022
1
1
29,50
13/07/2022
12
300
8 760,00
13/07/2022
3
199
5 884,36
14/07/2022
2
133
3 823,70
14/07/2022
4
46
1 337,30
15/07/2022
0
0
0,00
15/07/2022
10
387
11 444,58
18/07/2022
0
0
0,00
18/07/2022
11
311
9 524,30
19/07/2022
10
404
12 324,90
19/07/2022
12
530
16 267,52
20/07/2022
30
1 056
33 318,62
20/07/2022
40
1 476
46 671,54
21/07/2022
40
1 455
46 261,96
21/07/2022
31
1 138
36 255,86
22/07/2022
33
802
25 675,42
22/07/2022
43
1 195
38 415,50
25/07/2022
25
730
23 345,48
25/07/2022
13
345
11 018,30
26/07/2022
45
1 037
32 174,02
26/07/2022
4
205
6 366,80
27/07/2022
16
583
17 867,84
27/07/2022
17
531
16 339,12
28/07/2022
12
329
10 203,72
28/07/2022
24
506
15 662,54
29/07/2022
31
2 569
79 382,58
29/07/2022
42
2 278
70 721,36
01/08/2022
23
1 045
31 699,56
01/08/2022
4
425
12 914,80
02/08/2022
14
647
19 291,08
02/08/2022
22
954
28 615,12
03/08/2022
9
734
22 392,38
03/08/2022
40
1 379
42 081,86
04/08/2022
26
1 301
40 005,28
04/08/2022
32
1 277
39 321,36
05/08/2022
39
2 081
63 260,22
05/08/2022
23
1 425
43 489,72
08/08/2022
14
654
19 744,64
08/08/2022
25
1 611
48 758,90
09/08/2022
18
1 169
35 570,12
09/08/2022
13
476
14 515,28
10/08/2022
19
1 183
35 939,00
10/08/2022
43
2 022
61 845,80
11/08/2022
19
879
27 234,74
11/08/2022
14
596
18 449,50
12/08/2022
16
801
25 230,60
12/08/2022
43
1 633
51 567,76
15/08/2022
12
734
23 537,08
15/08/2022
26
575
18 455,50
16/08/2022
22
892
29 014,34
16/08/2022
28
1 488
48 408,92
17/08/2022
38
2 138
70 114,58
17/08/2022
40
1 464
48 393,00
18/08/2022
8
570
18 198,32
18/08/2022
9
424
13 553,60
19/08/2022
26
1 099
34 422,10
19/08/2022
5
413
12 944,70
22/08/2022
49
1 457
44 054,60
22/08/2022
13
564
16 905,22
23/08/2022
12
401
11 991,06
23/08/2022
9
475
14 237,18
24/08/2022
53
1 468
43 250,70
24/08/2022
53
1 389
40 956,96
25/08/2022
36
1 161
34 257,84
25/08/2022
39
1 153
34 075,92
26/08/2022
54
1 771
51 978,10
26/08/2022
45
1 265
37 330,46
29/08/2022
37
1 223
35 035,52
29/08/2022
78
1 690
48 747,06
30/08/2022
31
1 380
40 894,76
30/08/2022
60
2 004
59 412,76
31/08/2022
50
1 996
58 081,36
31/08/2022
31
923
26 691,00
01/09/2022
21
917
26 388,48
01/09/2022
37
1 227
35 323,10
02/09/2022
19
521
15 046,22
02/09/2022
33
1 305
37 713,86
05/09/2022
25
822
23 671,34
05/09/2022
18
500
14 366,30
06/09/2022
44
1 223
35 374,04
06/09/2022
33
1 295
37 509,80
07/09/2022
46
2 011
57 764,86
07/09/2022
62
1 940
55 849,26
08/09/2022
51
1 636
46 211,68
08/09/2022
36
1 304
36 892,04
09/09/2022
31
1 384
40 138,54
09/09/2022
77
1 980
57 211,74
12/09/2022
25
762
21 568,66
12/09/2022
24
502
14 229,24
13/09/2022
26
915
25 729,08
13/09/2022
32
876
24 667,34
14/09/2022
9
361
10 091,32
14/09/2022
9
302
8 459,74
15/09/2022
35
1 270
35 503,52
15/09/2022
100
1 202
33 706,06
16/09/2022
32
1 180
32 276,90
16/09/2022
15
602
16 454,06
19/09/2022
45
1 217
32 429,10
19/09/2022
29
773
20 552,64
20/09/2022
35
617
16 202,74
20/09/2022
14
222
5 849,58
21/09/2022
38
637
16 417,94
21/09/2022
33
666
17 201,26
22/09/2022
83
1 190
29 927,86
22/09/2022
41
571
14 428,78
23/09/2022
44
503
11 940,48
23/09/2022
36
806
19 293,30
26/09/2022
68
749
17 338,86
26/09/2022
49
698
16 237,36
27/09/2022
23
272
6 324,26
27/09/2022
30
357
8 315,24
28/09/2022
36
476
10 700,78
28/09/2022
28
365
8 165,64
29/09/2022
48
490
10 773,42
29/09/2022
28
378
8 411,34
30/09/2022
28
367
7 733,86
30/09/2022
32
476
10 114,28
03/10/2022
9
214
4 301,14
03/10/2022
8
280
5 746,70
04/10/2022
0
0
0,00
04/10/2022
16
350
7 505,84
05/10/2022
8
242
4 987,30
05/10/2022
3
100
2 080,00
06/10/2022
33
1 258
25 940,58
06/10/2022
26
1 303
26 975,14
07/10/2022
40
699
13 875,01
07/10/2022
34
552
10 992,49
10/10/2022
36
2 775
58 302,44
10/10/2022
69
3 668
76 941,98
11/10/2022
44
756
15 178,88
11/10/2022
23
493
9 796,80
12/10/2022
33
1 442
30 536,30
12/10/2022
67
2 343
49 651,06
13/10/2022
62
2 200
48 184,88
13/10/2022
62
3 244
71 736,90
14/10/2022
43
1 505
34 562,86
14/10/2022
37
1 154
26 646,36
17/10/2022
16
487
11 184,56
17/10/2022
33
932
21 511,10
18/10/2022
38
1 735
41 857,70
18/10/2022
69
2 805
67 694,56
19/10/2022
13
642
15 604,50
19/10/2022
26
587
14 304,34
20/10/2022
35
1 140
28 622,64
20/10/2022
59
1 754
43 887,94
21/10/2022
66
2 781
76 669,96
21/10/2022
92
3 729
102 763,78
24/10/2022
93
2 366
71 791,56
24/10/2022
122
2 927
88 523,38
25/10/2022
37
940
29 385,48
25/10/2022
40
1 072
33 508,02
26/10/2022
19
479
14 918,16
26/10/2022
20
477
14 974,52
27/10/2022
33
1 003
31 940,50
27/10/2022
50
1 234
39 478,84
28/10/2022
28
926
29 723,84
28/10/2022
20
683
22 023,78
31/10/2022
14
382
12 271,18
31/10/2022
18
631
20 384,56
01/11/2022
13
245
8 034,08
01/11/2022
15
255
8 387,72
02/11/2022
24
646
21 199,28
02/11/2022
16
|
403
13 279,46
03/11/2022
46
1 060
34 502,80
03/11/2022
44
965
31 511,84
04/11/2022
24
929
29 792,30
04/11/2022
30
1 201
38 851,52
07/11/2022
18
205
6 864,66
07/11/2022
21
259
8 702,48
08/11/2022
25
760
24 720,66
08/11/2022
14
323
10 457,34
09/11/2022
19
669
21 479,02
09/11/2022
14
487
15 670,44
10/11/2022
47
1 874
58 917,26
10/11/2022
34
1 637
51 568,70
11/11/2022
0
0
0,00
11/11/2022
13
492
15 986,12
14/11/2022
26
1 250
40 144,82
14/11/2022
19
686
22 051,50
15/11/2022
16
901
28 818,60
15/11/2022
19
1 082
34 759,28
16/11/2022
53
1 674
54 206,26
16/11/2022
43
958
31 313,14
17/11/2022
32
1 944
60 926,82
17/11/2022
9
976
30 660,90
18/11/2022
24
868
27 294,02
18/11/2022
45
2 480
78 510,84
21/11/2022
31
1 212
39 229,40
21/11/2022
37
1 341
43 655,68
22/11/2022
18
756
24 733,72
22/11/2022
14
807
26 501,80
23/11/2022
19
819
27 218,44
23/11/2022
29
933
31 095,94
24/11/2022
17
299
10 217,02
24/11/2022
23
329
11 258,68
25/11/2022
23
1 058
35 696,78
25/11/2022
25
1 372
46 381,74
28/11/2022
11
519
17 850,86
28/11/2022
11
267
9 247,12
29/11/2022
41
1 556
53 539,36
29/11/2022
44
1 193
41 062,04
30/11/2022
28
1 026
35 517,16
30/11/2022
22
907
31 456,98
01/12/2022
17
780
26 683,76
01/12/2022
21
614
21 072,70
02/12/2022
59
2 174
71 736,76
02/12/2022
49
1 337
44 107,06
05/12/2022
61
1 455
48 384,78
05/12/2022
49
1 237
41 249,68
06/12/2022
32
788
25 651,48
06/12/2022
21
683
22 229,28
07/12/2022
31
1 069
34 340,72
07/12/2022
21
610
19 551,88
08/12/2022
15
393
12 452,42
08/12/2022
6
360
11 439,58
09/12/2022
24
551
18 503,94
09/12/2022
76
2 344
77 302,30
12/12/2022
37
1 074
35 933,22
12/12/2022
42
1 029
34 529,58
13/12/2022
54
1 493
53 440,48
13/12/2022
76
1 924
68 981,04
14/12/2022
39
1 091
39 971,48
14/12/2022
40
832
30 621,74
15/12/2022
73
2 289
82 984,08
15/12/2022
43
1 300
47 345,22
16/12/2022
22
725
25 153,94
16/12/2022
21
414
14 372,50
19/12/2022
3
136
4 668,48
19/12/2022
4
66
2 286,52
20/12/2022
19
541
18 382,20
20/12/2022
12
381
13 072,86
21/12/2022
2
28
967,16
21/12/2022
24
828
29 568,12
22/12/2022
14
864
31 269,72
22/12/2022
1
64
2 357,76
23/12/2022
12
503
18 073,80
23/12/2022
5
500
18 626,50
27/12/2022
27
763
27 228,08
27/12/2022
19
372
13 416,96
28/12/2022
26
614
21 261,34
28/12/2022
16
413
14 290,36
29/12/2022
16
509
17 510,18
29/12/2022
26
618
21 340,12
30/12/2022
12
379
13 088,48
30/12/2022
5
118
4 086,14
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005563/en/
Contacts:
CARBIOS
Melissa Flauraud
Press Relations
melissa.flauraud@carbios.com
Benjamin Audebert
Investor Relations
contact@carbios.com
+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76
Press Relations (Europe)
Iconic
Marie-Virginie Klein
mvk@iconic-conseil.com
+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96
Press Relations (U.S.)
Rooney Partners
Kate L. Barrette
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 0561
Press Relations (DACH)
MC Services
Anne Hennecke
carbios@mc-services.eu
+49 (0)211 529 252 22