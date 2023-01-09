Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) (Paris:ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

3,729 shares

563,058.69

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,611

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,795

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 121,664 shares for 3,628,198.45

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 120,735 shares for 3,565,927.25

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,800 shares

125,330.9

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 717

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 822

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 33,121 shares for 1,153,378.5

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 33,969 shares for 1,191,814.24

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

151,529.34

It is also reminded that on October 11, 2022, Carbios has increased, by 500,000 (five hundred thousand), the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with Natixis Oddo BHF1

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution. Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022

Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity purchased in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity sold in euros Total 3 611 121 664 3 628 198,45 Total 3 795 120 735 3 565 927,25 01/07/2022 11 600 17 566,00 01/07/2022 2 200 5 950,00 04/07/2022 12 400 11 626,00 04/07/2022 1 100 2 950,00 05/07/2022 12 600 17 346,00 05/07/2022 10 362 10 537,36 06/07/2022 10 700 19 910,00 06/07/2022 1 100 2 900,00 07/07/2022 0 0 0,00 07/07/2022 16 838 24 609,72 08/07/2022 5 300 8 880,00 08/07/2022 7 300 9 070,00 11/07/2022 10 401 11 965,60 11/07/2022 0 0 0,00 12/07/2022 7 499 14 560,40 12/07/2022 1 1 29,50 13/07/2022 12 300 8 760,00 13/07/2022 3 199 5 884,36 14/07/2022 2 133 3 823,70 14/07/2022 4 46 1 337,30 15/07/2022 0 0 0,00 15/07/2022 10 387 11 444,58 18/07/2022 0 0 0,00 18/07/2022 11 311 9 524,30 19/07/2022 10 404 12 324,90 19/07/2022 12 530 16 267,52 20/07/2022 30 1 056 33 318,62 20/07/2022 40 1 476 46 671,54 21/07/2022 40 1 455 46 261,96 21/07/2022 31 1 138 36 255,86 22/07/2022 33 802 25 675,42 22/07/2022 43 1 195 38 415,50 25/07/2022 25 730 23 345,48 25/07/2022 13 345 11 018,30 26/07/2022 45 1 037 32 174,02 26/07/2022 4 205 6 366,80 27/07/2022 16 583 17 867,84 27/07/2022 17 531 16 339,12 28/07/2022 12 329 10 203,72 28/07/2022 24 506 15 662,54 29/07/2022 31 2 569 79 382,58 29/07/2022 42 2 278 70 721,36 01/08/2022 23 1 045 31 699,56 01/08/2022 4 425 12 914,80 02/08/2022 14 647 19 291,08 02/08/2022 22 954 28 615,12 03/08/2022 9 734 22 392,38 03/08/2022 40 1 379 42 081,86 04/08/2022 26 1 301 40 005,28 04/08/2022 32 1 277 39 321,36 05/08/2022 39 2 081 63 260,22 05/08/2022 23 1 425 43 489,72 08/08/2022 14 654 19 744,64 08/08/2022 25 1 611 48 758,90 09/08/2022 18 1 169 35 570,12 09/08/2022 13 476 14 515,28 10/08/2022 19 1 183 35 939,00 10/08/2022 43 2 022 61 845,80 11/08/2022 19 879 27 234,74 11/08/2022 14 596 18 449,50 12/08/2022 16 801 25 230,60 12/08/2022 43 1 633 51 567,76 15/08/2022 12 734 23 537,08 15/08/2022 26 575 18 455,50 16/08/2022 22 892 29 014,34 16/08/2022 28 1 488 48 408,92 17/08/2022 38 2 138 70 114,58 17/08/2022 40 1 464 48 393,00 18/08/2022 8 570 18 198,32 18/08/2022 9 424 13 553,60 19/08/2022 26 1 099 34 422,10 19/08/2022 5 413 12 944,70 22/08/2022 49 1 457 44 054,60 22/08/2022 13 564 16 905,22 23/08/2022 12 401 11 991,06 23/08/2022 9 475 14 237,18 24/08/2022 53 1 468 43 250,70 24/08/2022 53 1 389 40 956,96 25/08/2022 36 1 161 34 257,84 25/08/2022 39 1 153 34 075,92 26/08/2022 54 1 771 51 978,10 26/08/2022 45 1 265 37 330,46 29/08/2022 37 1 223 35 035,52 29/08/2022 78 1 690 48 747,06 30/08/2022 31 1 380 40 894,76 30/08/2022 60 2 004 59 412,76 31/08/2022 50 1 996 58 081,36 31/08/2022 31 923 26 691,00 01/09/2022 21 917 26 388,48 01/09/2022 37 1 227 35 323,10 02/09/2022 19 521 15 046,22 02/09/2022 33 1 305 37 713,86 05/09/2022 25 822 23 671,34 05/09/2022 18 500 14 366,30 06/09/2022 44 1 223 35 374,04 06/09/2022 33 1 295 37 509,80 07/09/2022 46 2 011 57 764,86 07/09/2022 62 1 940 55 849,26 08/09/2022 51 1 636 46 211,68 08/09/2022 36 1 304 36 892,04 09/09/2022 31 1 384 40 138,54 09/09/2022 77 1 980 57 211,74 12/09/2022 25 762 21 568,66 12/09/2022 24 502 14 229,24 13/09/2022 26 915 25 729,08 13/09/2022 32 876 24 667,34 14/09/2022 9 361 10 091,32 14/09/2022 9 302 8 459,74 15/09/2022 35 1 270 35 503,52 15/09/2022 100 1 202 33 706,06 16/09/2022 32 1 180 32 276,90 16/09/2022 15 602 16 454,06 19/09/2022 45 1 217 32 429,10 19/09/2022 29 773 20 552,64 20/09/2022 35 617 16 202,74 20/09/2022 14 222 5 849,58 21/09/2022 38 637 16 417,94 21/09/2022 33 666 17 201,26 22/09/2022 83 1 190 29 927,86 22/09/2022 41 571 14 428,78 23/09/2022 44 503 11 940,48 23/09/2022 36 806 19 293,30 26/09/2022 68 749 17 338,86 26/09/2022 49 698 16 237,36 27/09/2022 23 272 6 324,26 27/09/2022 30 357 8 315,24 28/09/2022 36 476 10 700,78 28/09/2022 28 365 8 165,64 29/09/2022 48 490 10 773,42 29/09/2022 28 378 8 411,34 30/09/2022 28 367 7 733,86 30/09/2022 32 476 10 114,28 03/10/2022 9 214 4 301,14 03/10/2022 8 280 5 746,70 04/10/2022 0 0 0,00 04/10/2022 16 350 7 505,84 05/10/2022 8 242 4 987,30 05/10/2022 3 100 2 080,00 06/10/2022 33 1 258 25 940,58 06/10/2022 26 1 303 26 975,14 07/10/2022 40 699 13 875,01 07/10/2022 34 552 10 992,49 10/10/2022 36 2 775 58 302,44 10/10/2022 69 3 668 76 941,98 11/10/2022 44 756 15 178,88 11/10/2022 23 493 9 796,80 12/10/2022 33 1 442 30 536,30 12/10/2022 67 2 343 49 651,06 13/10/2022 62 2 200 48 184,88 13/10/2022 62 3 244 71 736,90 14/10/2022 43 1 505 34 562,86 14/10/2022 37 1 154 26 646,36 17/10/2022 16 487 11 184,56 17/10/2022 33 932 21 511,10 18/10/2022 38 1 735 41 857,70 18/10/2022 69 2 805 67 694,56 19/10/2022 13 642 15 604,50 19/10/2022 26 587 14 304,34 20/10/2022 35 1 140 28 622,64 20/10/2022 59 1 754 43 887,94 21/10/2022 66 2 781 76 669,96 21/10/2022 92 3 729 102 763,78 24/10/2022 93 2 366 71 791,56 24/10/2022 122 2 927 88 523,38 25/10/2022 37 940 29 385,48 25/10/2022 40 1 072 33 508,02 26/10/2022 19 479 14 918,16 26/10/2022 20 477 14 974,52 27/10/2022 33 1 003 31 940,50 27/10/2022 50 1 234 39 478,84 28/10/2022 28 926 29 723,84 28/10/2022 20 683 22 023,78 31/10/2022 14 382 12 271,18 31/10/2022 18 631 20 384,56 01/11/2022 13 245 8 034,08 01/11/2022 15 255 8 387,72 02/11/2022 24 646 21 199,28 02/11/2022 16 403 13 279,46 03/11/2022 46 1 060 34 502,80 03/11/2022 44 965 31 511,84 04/11/2022 24 929 29 792,30 04/11/2022 30 1 201 38 851,52 07/11/2022 18 205 6 864,66 07/11/2022 21 259 8 702,48 08/11/2022 25 760 24 720,66 08/11/2022 14 323 10 457,34 09/11/2022 19 669 21 479,02 09/11/2022 14 487 15 670,44 10/11/2022 47 1 874 58 917,26 10/11/2022 34 1 637 51 568,70 11/11/2022 0 0 0,00 11/11/2022 13 492 15 986,12 14/11/2022 26 1 250 40 144,82 14/11/2022 19 686 22 051,50 15/11/2022 16 901 28 818,60 15/11/2022 19 1 082 34 759,28 16/11/2022 53 1 674 54 206,26 16/11/2022 43 958 31 313,14 17/11/2022 32 1 944 60 926,82 17/11/2022 9 976 30 660,90 18/11/2022 24 868 27 294,02 18/11/2022 45 2 480 78 510,84 21/11/2022 31 1 212 39 229,40 21/11/2022 37 1 341 43 655,68 22/11/2022 18 756 24 733,72 22/11/2022 14 807 26 501,80 23/11/2022 19 819 27 218,44 23/11/2022 29 933 31 095,94 24/11/2022 17 299 10 217,02 24/11/2022 23 329 11 258,68 25/11/2022 23 1 058 35 696,78 25/11/2022 25 1 372 46 381,74 28/11/2022 11 519 17 850,86 28/11/2022 11 267 9 247,12 29/11/2022 41 1 556 53 539,36 29/11/2022 44 1 193 41 062,04 30/11/2022 28 1 026 35 517,16 30/11/2022 22 907 31 456,98 01/12/2022 17 780 26 683,76 01/12/2022 21 614 21 072,70 02/12/2022 59 2 174 71 736,76 02/12/2022 49 1 337 44 107,06 05/12/2022 61 1 455 48 384,78 05/12/2022 49 1 237 41 249,68 06/12/2022 32 788 25 651,48 06/12/2022 21 683 22 229,28 07/12/2022 31 1 069 34 340,72 07/12/2022 21 610 19 551,88 08/12/2022 15 393 12 452,42 08/12/2022 6 360 11 439,58 09/12/2022 24 551 18 503,94 09/12/2022 76 2 344 77 302,30 12/12/2022 37 1 074 35 933,22 12/12/2022 42 1 029 34 529,58 13/12/2022 54 1 493 53 440,48 13/12/2022 76 1 924 68 981,04 14/12/2022 39 1 091 39 971,48 14/12/2022 40 832 30 621,74 15/12/2022 73 2 289 82 984,08 15/12/2022 43 1 300 47 345,22 16/12/2022 22 725 25 153,94 16/12/2022 21 414 14 372,50 19/12/2022 3 136 4 668,48 19/12/2022 4 66 2 286,52 20/12/2022 19 541 18 382,20 20/12/2022 12 381 13 072,86 21/12/2022 2 28 967,16 21/12/2022 24 828 29 568,12 22/12/2022 14 864 31 269,72 22/12/2022 1 64 2 357,76 23/12/2022 12 503 18 073,80 23/12/2022 5 500 18 626,50 27/12/2022 27 763 27 228,08 27/12/2022 19 372 13 416,96 28/12/2022 26 614 21 261,34 28/12/2022 16 413 14 290,36 29/12/2022 16 509 17 510,18 29/12/2022 26 618 21 340,12 30/12/2022 12 379 13 088,48 30/12/2022 5 118 4 086,14

