AURP Announces 2023 Board Of Directors And Officers

Erin Koshut, Executive Director of Cummings Research Park, serves as AURP Board President
TUSCON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / AURP, a 37-year global nonprofit organization representing research parks, innovation districts, technology regions, and the firms support the growth and development of these communities, today announced its 2023 elected board members and officers.
AURP Board members may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. The term for these newly elected and incumbent board members is January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2025:
- Amy Adams, Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation, George Mason University
- Chris Carlson, Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
- Kate Hier, AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Laboratory Planner, Clark & Enersen
- Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay
AURP's 2023 Officers serving on the Executive Committee comprise:
- PRESIDENT | Erin Koshut, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park
- VICE PRESIDENT | Mark Romney, Chief Industry Alliance Officer, Aggie Square, University of California, Davis
- TREASURER | Allison Madden, MBA, Corporate Secretary and Director of Operations, University of South Florida Research Park
- SECRETARY | Harry Brislin, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama (USA) Technology and Research Park
- AT-LARGE | Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay
- AT-LARGE | Jeff Smith, Director, University Corporate Research Park, Michigan State University (MSU) Foundation
- IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT | Leah Burton, Principal Industry Consultant for Higher Education, SAS Institute
AURP's Board of Directors continuing their leadership term through 2023 comprises:
- Dwaine Chapel, Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park, South Dakota State University
- Will Germain, CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health
- Jeff Johnson, Director, Tech Center Research Park, Virginia Tech
- Greg King, CEcD, Associate Vice President for Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Scott Levitan, President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina
- Laura O'Blenis, President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point
- Aaron Olver, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Tracy Shickel, Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware
AURP thanks outgoing board members for their leadership and service:
- Daniel Duncan, Executive Director, Nebraska Innovation Campus (2017-2022 / President 2019-2020)
- Jonathan Bates, (current) Executive Director of Real Estate Administration, University of Central Florida (2019-2022)
- Larry Shaw, (former) CEO, Knowledge Park, Inc. & Ignite Fredericton (2014-2022)
"I'm honored for the opportunity to serve alongside such esteemed, seasoned colleagues who comprise the diversity of our global AURP membership," said Erin Koshut, AURP President. "Together, we will fuel AURP's strategic mission of representing and supporting science and technology parks and innovation districts plus those organizations supporting the growth and development of these communities."
"Thank you to our 2023 AURP Board of Directors and Officers for volunteering to lead our Association in the coming year," said Vickie Palmer, AURP CEO. "Our mission will center on building and supporting our diverse member network with new collaborative strategies and member services driven by the immense talent and skillset of our board. "
About AURP:
AURP, a 37-year, not-for-profit international member-driven organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net
Media Contact:
Ken Berlack
AURP
kenberlack@aurp.net
SOURCE: AURPView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734499/AURP-Announces-2023-Board-Of-Directors-And-Officers