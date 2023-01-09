AURP Announces 2023 Board Of Directors And Officers

Erin Koshut, Executive Director of Cummings Research Park, serves as AURP Board President

TUSCON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / AURP, a 37-year global nonprofit organization representing research parks, innovation districts, technology regions, and the firms support the growth and development of these communities, today announced its 2023 elected board members and officers.

AURP Board members may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. The term for these newly elected and incumbent board members is January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2025:

Amy Adams , Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation, George Mason University

, Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation, George Mason University Chris Carlson , Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

, Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Kate Hier , AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Laboratory Planner, Clark & Enersen

, AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Laboratory Planner, Clark & Enersen Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay

AURP's 2023 Officers serving on the Executive Committee comprise:

PRESIDENT | Erin Koshut , Executive Director, Cummings Research Park

, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park VICE PRESIDENT | Mark Romney , Chief Industry Alliance Officer, Aggie Square, University of California, Davis

, Chief Industry Alliance Officer, Aggie Square, University of California, Davis TREASURER | Allison Madden , MBA, Corporate Secretary and Director of Operations, University of South Florida Research Park

, MBA, Corporate Secretary and Director of Operations, University of South Florida Research Park SECRETARY | Harry Brislin , CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama (USA) Technology and Research Park

, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama (USA) Technology and Research Park AT-LARGE | Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay

DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay AT-LARGE | Jeff Smith , Director, University Corporate Research Park, Michigan State University (MSU) Foundation

, Director, University Corporate Research Park, Michigan State University (MSU) Foundation IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT | Leah Burton, Principal Industry Consultant for Higher Education, SAS Institute

AURP's Board of Directors continuing their leadership term through 2023 comprises:

Dwaine Chapel , Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park, South Dakota State University

, Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park, South Dakota State University Will Germain , CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health

, CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health Jeff Johnson , Director, Tech Center Research Park, Virginia Tech

, Director, Tech Center Research Park, Virginia Tech Greg King, CEcD, Associate Vice President for Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology

CEcD, Associate Vice President for Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology Scott Levitan , President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina

, President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina Laura O'Blenis , President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point

, President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point Aaron Olver , Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison

, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison Tracy Shickel, Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware

AURP thanks outgoing board members for their leadership and service:

Daniel Duncan , Executive Director, Nebraska Innovation Campus (2017-2022 / President 2019-2020)

, Executive Director, Nebraska Innovation Campus (2017-2022 / President 2019-2020) Jonathan Bates , (current) Executive Director of Real Estate Administration, University of Central Florida (2019-2022)

, (current) Executive Director of Real Estate Administration, University of Central Florida (2019-2022) Larry Shaw, (former) CEO, Knowledge Park, Inc. & Ignite Fredericton (2014-2022)

"I'm honored for the opportunity to serve alongside such esteemed, seasoned colleagues who comprise the diversity of our global AURP membership," said Erin Koshut, AURP President. "Together, we will fuel AURP's strategic mission of representing and supporting science and technology parks and innovation districts plus those organizations supporting the growth and development of these communities."

"Thank you to our 2023 AURP Board of Directors and Officers for volunteering to lead our Association in the coming year," said Vickie Palmer, AURP CEO. "Our mission will center on building and supporting our diverse member network with new collaborative strategies and member services driven by the immense talent and skillset of our board. "

About AURP:

AURP, a 37-year, not-for-profit international member-driven organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

Media Contact:

Ken Berlack

AURP

kenberlack@aurp.net

SOURCE: AURP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734499/AURP-Announces-2023-Board-Of-Directors-And-Officers