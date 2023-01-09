Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company achieved a Sales Record for the month of December.

Sales in December tallied at just over $340,000 with the previous record dating back to December 2015 at $299,000.

Ted Konyi, the Company's CEO, commented, "This was a fantastic way to end the year on a positive note. Most of the additional sales came from long standing OEM clients who have started to get back to pre-pandemic requirements. Fortunately, we had adequate inventory to cover most of the orders but there remains a healthy order book to be delivered in the first few months of 2023. The timing is also fortuitous as it provides a great platform for our new President to continue to grow sales. We feel confident that this will lead AirTest to new highs in Revenue and Profitability."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

