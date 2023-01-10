Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Timeless Capital Corp. (TSXV: TLC.P) ("Timeless" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$300,000 and a maximum of 3,000,000 Common Shares (the "Private Placement").

The Corporation expects to close the Private Placement on or before January 20, 2023 (the "Closing Date").

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund ongoing activities relating to the identification and negotiation of a suitable Qualifying Transaction, as defined pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange" or "TSXV") policies.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV. The TSXV has not yet approved the Offering Price and accordingly, the Offering Price is subject to change. The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and are subject to escrow pursuant to the Exchange's capital pool company escrow policy.

It is expected that certain Insiders of the Corporation (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) may participate in the Private Placement. The participation of Insiders in the Private Placement will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About Timeless Capital Corp.

About Timeless Capital Corp. Timeless is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange in October, 2018 (trading symbol: "TLC.P"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Timeless is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

