BCT Digital strengthens its position in the Chartis RiskTech 100 2023 report; reinforces position by moving up 17 places

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCTDigital, announced that it has been, for the second consecutive year, ranked amongst the top 100 RiskTech companies by Chartis Research, in its recently published RiskTech100 2023 report.





Chartis has ranked BCT Digital at 77th position in the list, recognizing its pioneering risk management product suite 'rt360'. The company's products help enterprises optimize their core GRC processes, augmenting their positioning and go-to-market capabilities. It assists banks and financial institutions in management of risks associated with credit, capital allocation, pricing, liquidity, business-models and operations. BCT Digital CleanTech segment and its ESG product help organizations stay compliant with global environmental standards.

BCT Digital's products are tailored to address both the niche challenges particular to the Indian context as well as the geo specific regulatory compliance. Therefore, the product suite has found its acceptance in the global marketplace, specifically across the USA and The Middle East.

"We are honoured to be ranked among Chartis Research's top RiskTech companies, for the second consecutive year," saysJaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO at BCT Digital. "It's highly rewarding to see that our efforts in the risk-tech space are recognized and appreciated. Our flagship product suite rt360 - comprising rt360 Credit Risk Management, rt360 Governance, Risk, and Compliance, and rt360 Model Risk Management continues to be a crucial enabler for some of the world's leading enterprises on their risk management journey, especially given the disruptive new world order we're faced with today. As a team, we have been continually raising the bar. We have been working rigorously to understand the operational environment of today, to further enhance the effectiveness of our offering. Our move up the Chartis RiskTech100 2023 ranking is a testament to this. As we conclude a successful business year and begin a new one, we look forward to assisting more financial institutions and global enterprises in their digital transformation journey, through our innovative suite of products."

"BCT Digital's rise in the rankings by 17 positions this year reflects its robust market positioning and credit business," says Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. "A focused strategy in specific geographies- notably the Middle East and the USA - and a strong customer base have enabled cross-selling opportunities in other key areas of risk, notably GRC for energy."

