Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q2 2026: Improved earnings and high acquisition activity

The Group reported increased revenue, improved margins and higher earnings during the second quarter of the year. This improvement was driven by positive performances in both business areas. The organic sales trend was slightly positive overall, with a good performance in Sweden, while the Danish market remained weak. The level of acquisition activity in the quarter was also high, with acquired operations making a strong contribution to both revenue and earnings. To date this year, Momentum Group has completed six acquisitions, with combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 230 million.

Second quarter 2026

Revenue increased by 8% SEK 886 million (824). For comparable units, sales were unchanged.

Operating profit increased by 24% to SEK 97 million (78), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.9% (9.5).

EBITA increased by 23% to SEK 113 million (92), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.8% (11.2).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 70 million (54), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.30 (1.05).

Acquisition of Actuated Solutions, a specialist in valve automation in the UK.

Acquisition of Limo, a specialist in motion control and energy-absorbing industrial components.

Acquisition of Ceon, a specialist in valves and actuators with a focus on the marine sector in the Nordic region.

Acquisition of IntentiusGruppen (Intentius Industri-komponenter and Tryggve Olson Normdetaljer), a specialist in advanced machining and industrial components.

January-June 2026

Revenue increased by 4% to SEK 1,622 million (1,559), of which -3% for comparable units.

Operating profit increased by 10% to SEK 153 million (139), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.4% (8.9), where the previous year was affected by non-recurring items of SEK -3 million.

EBITA increased by 9% to SEK 183 million (168), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.3% (10.8).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 108 million (98), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.05 (1.90).

The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 59% (58).

The equity/assets ratio was 32% (29) at the end of the period.

As of 30 June 2026, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,044,259.

During the first quarter, Höglandets Kompressorservice was acquired.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO

Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Niklas Enmark, CFO

Tel: +46 703 93 66 73

niklas.enmark@momentum.group

Ann-Charlotte Svensson, Group Communications & IR

Tel: +46 720 85 72 62

anncharlotte.svensson@momentum.group

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of some 35 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 3.2 billion and have some 950 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

This information is information that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:55 CEST.

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