

Industrial production data from France is the only major statistical report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to release GDP, household consumption and industrial output data.



Also, consumer and producer prices are due from Norway. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 6.1 percent in December from 6.5 percent in November.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production data for November. Economists forecast output to grow 0.8 percent month-on-month, reversing a 2.6 percent fall in October.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Austria and Spain.



At 5.00 am ET, Greece's Hellenic Statistical Authority is scheduled to issue industrial production and unemployment data for November.



