Capgemini SE: Capgemini reinforces its focus on global industries and sustainability services with top leadership appointments

Capgemini reinforces its focus on global industries and sustainability services with top leadership appointments

Paris, January 10, 2023- Capgeminitoday announcedtwo new Group Executive Board positions that reinforce its strategic focus ofbringing business value to clients through its deep industry and sustainability capabilities.

Strategic focus on global industries

Jerome Simeon, previously CEO of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit, is now Head of Global Industries. In this new position Jerome will bring together Capgemini's strong industry expertise across the world to meet the specific transformation needs of global organizations. He remains a member of the Group Executive Board. Andrea Falleni, formerly Managing Director of Capgemini in Italy and Global Sales Officer of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit, succeeds Jerome as CEO of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit. With this appointment Andrea joins Capgemini's Group Executive Board.

Sustainabilityat the heart of client offerings

Cyril Garcia, formerly CEO of Capgemini Invent, is now Head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility. In this new role Cyril is responsible for the integration of sustainability across Capgemini's portfolio of client services, as well as driving the Group's own sustainability agenda. Cyril is also responsible for Capgemini's Corporate Social Responsibility activity. He remains a member of the Group Executive Board. Roshan Gya, formerly Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in Southern Europe and Global Lead for Intelligent Industry, succeeds Cyril as CEO of Capgemini Invent. He joins the Group Executive Committee.

"These new Group appointments reinforce Capgemini's position as our clients' strategic partner for their business transformations," comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. "Jerome will focus on consolidating the Group's broad and deepindustry expertise to meet our global clients' specific business challenges.Cyril will ensure that sustainability is at the heart of our business offerings to enable organizations to meet their environmental obligations for a sustainable future. Both aspects are business critical for our clients and will bring to them great value add. I also welcomeboth Andrea and Roshanto the Group Executive team. They are outstanding, seasoned leaders with exemplary track records."

