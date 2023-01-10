Data integrity leader empowers public sector organisations and government agencies to more easily and efficiently build trust in their data

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today confirmed it has been selected as a supplier for the Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud 13 Framework. The approved vendor status further establishes Precisely as a trusted supplier to central government, local government, and public sector organisations across the UK, with the Precisely portfolio of data integrity solutions now available on the G-Cloud procurement platform.

The G-Cloud is an initiative that aims to simplify the process for UK government and public sector organisations to procure cloud-based services. The framework only lists suppliers and solution providers which meet the UK Government's highest bar for privacy, security, and scalability enabling organisations to procure the services and solutions they need, faster and with less risk.

Government and public sector services are under increasing pressure, exacerbated heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many organisations tasked with meeting demanding digital transformation efforts are struggling to keep pace. This is resulting in data silos, inefficient use of resources, lack of insight into citizen requirements, and even regulatory compliance issues. A recent study by the Central Gov Strategy Forum, found that data analytics is the most urgent cause for concern for central government departments, with 65% planning to increase spend in this area during 2023.

"Whether organisations are looking to move from antiquated mainframes to the cloud, create data governance frameworks, build data quality for a 360° view of their citizens, or leverage powerful spatial insights, successful digital transformation programs need to be fuelled by accurate, consistent, and contextual data," saidJay Reilly, SVP EMEA at Precisely. "Our placement on G-Cloud 13 means public sector organisations can more easily access our portfolio of data integrity solutions, empowering them to make the confident decisions needed to improve the lives of citizens."

