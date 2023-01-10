

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a German technology consulting firm, for an undisclosed sum.



SKS Group supports lenders across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland to modernize their technology infrastructure, and others using SAP S/4HANA solutions.



David Cordero, Chief of Accenture's Banking industry group in Europe, said: 'SKS Group's innovative solutions and skills will bolster our ability to transform banks' core business functions, enabling them to operate more efficiently, make better use of their data and develop new products faster. In addition, SKS Group's strong capabilities for specialized banks will expand our banking services to new clients.'



Post transaction, SKS Group's around 500 employees will join Accenture Technology.



