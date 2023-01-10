DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (UH10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.9433
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1130000
CODE: UH10 LN
ISIN: LU1407891271
