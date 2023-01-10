Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

10 January 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

("Temple Bar")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Temple Bar announces that Shefaly Yogendra has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Witan Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 February 2023.

Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited