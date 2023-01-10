Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH8H ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 Ticker-Symbol: 1N00 
Frankfurt
10.01.23
09:15 Uhr
2,540 Euro
-0,040
-1,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.01.2023 | 12:36
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 10

10 January 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

("Temple Bar")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Temple Bar announces that Shefaly Yogendra has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Witan Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 February 2023.

Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.